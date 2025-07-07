Palmon: Survival Codes (July 2025)

Do you feel the need to catch them all? Redeem Palmon: Survival codes and you just might!

Updated: July 7, 2025 We found new codes!

Palmon is short for “Pal monsters”—nothing digital or pocket-sized about it! This fully original title revolves around collecting various monsters and pitting them against their peers. Plus, the monsters are really, really cute, which is yet another original twist on a formula that might otherwise sound familiar. Plus, there are Palmon: Survival codes to redeem!

All Palmon: Survival Codes List

Active Palmon: Survival Codes

ECOSURVIVOR—500 Pallite, 1M Lumber Chest, 1M Steel Chest, and 5-Min Speedup

Expired Palmon: Survival Codes

THANKYOU10K

WORKPALMON

APRILLOOTS

How to Redeem Palmon: Survival Codes

Follow this method in Palmon: Survival to redeem codes with ease:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Palmon: Survival on your device. Tap your in-game avatar (in the top left). Go to Settings. Tap Gift Code. Enter your code in the text box. Tap Confirm to redeem the reward.

