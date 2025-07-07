Palmon: Survival Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 7, 2025
We found new codes!
Palmon is short for “Pal monsters”—nothing digital or pocket-sized about it! This fully original title revolves around collecting various monsters and pitting them against their peers. Plus, the monsters are really, really cute, which is yet another original twist on a formula that might otherwise sound familiar. Plus, there are Palmon: Survival codes to redeem!
All Palmon: Survival Codes List
Active Palmon: Survival Codes
- ECOSURVIVOR—500 Pallite, 1M Lumber Chest, 1M Steel Chest, and 5-Min Speedup
Expired Palmon: Survival Codes
- THANKYOU10K
- WORKPALMON
- APRILLOOTS
How to Redeem Palmon: Survival Codes
Follow this method in Palmon: Survival to redeem codes with ease:
- Launch Palmon: Survival on your device.
- Tap your in-game avatar (in the top left).
- Go to Settings.
- Tap Gift Code.
- Enter your code in the text box.
- Tap Confirm to redeem the reward.
For more free gifts in mobile and PC titles, check out our Codes section.
Published: Jul 7, 2025 08:43 am