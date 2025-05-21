Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Mini City Tycoon artwork and logo
Image via Aurion Games
Category:
Codes

Mini City Tycoon Codes (May 2025)

Start managing a quaint little settlement and turn it into a sprawling metropolis with Mini City Tycoon codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: May 21, 2025 05:55 am

Updated: May 21, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

I often think how nice it would be to build my own little city, with burger shops and toy stores on every corner, infinite parking spaces, and thousands of statues erected in my honor. With Mini City Tycoon codes, I can turn my brilliant urban planning dreams into reality!

All Mini City Tycoon Codes List

Working Mini City Tycoon Codes 

  • FIRST: 50 Diamonds (New)
  • BUG: 50 Diamonds (New)

Expired Mini City Tycoon Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Mini City Tycoon codes.

Related: Tattoo Studio Tycoon Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Mini City Tycoon

Before you start placing buildings left and right, follow the instructions below to redeem Mini City Tycoon codes in no time:

  • Mini City Tycoon Settings button
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Mini City Tycoon Codes button in the Settings menu
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Code window in Mini City Tycoon
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Mini City Tycoon in Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings button (1) on the right side of the screen.
  3. Press the tick button (2) on the right side of the Settings window.
  4. Type in your code into the text box (3).
  5. Press the green tick button (4) to redeem your code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content