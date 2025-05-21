Mini City Tycoon Codes (May 2025)

Start managing a quaint little settlement and turn it into a sprawling metropolis with Mini City Tycoon codes!

Updated: May 21, 2025 We added new codes!

I often think how nice it would be to build my own little city, with burger shops and toy stores on every corner, infinite parking spaces, and thousands of statues erected in my honor. With Mini City Tycoon codes, I can turn my brilliant urban planning dreams into reality!

All Mini City Tycoon Codes List

Working Mini City Tycoon Codes

FIRST : 50 Diamonds (New)

: 50 Diamonds BUG: 50 Diamonds (New)

Expired Mini City Tycoon Codes

There are currently no expired Mini City Tycoon codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Mini City Tycoon

Before you start placing buildings left and right, follow the instructions below to redeem Mini City Tycoon codes in no time:

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Mini City Tycoon in Roblox. Press the Settings button (1) on the right side of the screen. Press the tick button (2) on the right side of the Settings window. Type in your code into the text box (3). Press the green tick button (4) to redeem your code.

