Tattoo Studio Tycoon Codes (May 2025)

Running a tattoo parlor can be a great way to earn tons of money, but you need to put in the work before your pockets start filling up. If you think you can become the top ink artist in town, have some Tattoo Studio Tycoon codes and knock yourself out!

All Tattoo Studio Tycoon Codes List

Working Tattoo Studio Tycoon Codes

TATTOO : 10k Cash (New)

: 10k Cash FollowZachRD : 10k Cash (New)

: 10k Cash TattooInk: 10k Cash (New)

Expired Tattoo Studio Tycoon Codes

There are currently no expired Tattoo Studio Tycoon codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Tattoo Studio Tycoon

Here’s how to redeem Tattoo Studio Tycoon codes in a few easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Tattoo Studio Tycoon on Roblox. Press the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen. Type in a code into the code textbox (2). Press the Redeem button (3) to collect your rewards.

