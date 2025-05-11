Forgot password
Tattoo Studio Tycoon featured artwork
Image via Zach's Tattoos
Category:
Codes

Tattoo Studio Tycoon Codes (May 2025)

Turn your small tattoo shack into a giant money-making machine by redeeming Tattoo Studio Tycoon codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: May 11, 2025 07:39 pm

Updated: May 12, 2025

We added new codes!

Running a tattoo parlor can be a great way to earn tons of money, but you need to put in the work before your pockets start filling up. If you think you can become the top ink artist in town, have some Tattoo Studio Tycoon codes and knock yourself out!

All Tattoo Studio Tycoon Codes List

Working Tattoo Studio Tycoon Codes 

  • TATTOO: 10k Cash (New)
  • FollowZachRD: 10k Cash (New)
  • TattooInk: 10k Cash (New)

Expired Tattoo Studio Tycoon Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Tattoo Studio Tycoon codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Tattoo Studio Tycoon

Here’s how to redeem Tattoo Studio Tycoon codes in a few easy steps:

How to redeem Tattoo Studio Tycoon code
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Tattoo Studio Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen.
  3. Type in a code into the code textbox (2).
  4. Press the Redeem button (3) to collect your rewards.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

