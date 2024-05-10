Roblox Highschool Hoops Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 10, 2024 We found codes!

Recommended Videos

Highschool Hoops is by far the most polished NBA 2K-like experience you’ll ever get to play on Roblox. Props to the devs for that. However, free boosts and currency can make the game even cooler. For that, use the Highschool Hoops codes we listed just below.

All Highschool Hoops Codes List

Working Codes

HSH_DEMO : 2 Rookie Packs, 2,000 Coins (New)

: 2 Rookie Packs, 2,000 Coins IMPRO : Pro Pack (New)

: Pro Pack NoMoreLz : -5 Losses (New)

: -5 Losses NoLz_4 : -1 Losses (New)

: -1 Losses NoLz_3 : -1 Losses (New)

: -1 Losses NoLz_2 : -1 Losses (New)

: -1 Losses NoLz: -1 Losses (New)

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Highschool Hoops

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Highschool Hoops codes:

Open Highschool Hoops on your device. Click Tab on keyboard or Down on the D-pad to open the menu. Press the Codes icon on the right. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem Code to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If you are typing the codes out, spelling mistakes are bound to happen, so be sure to double-check everything. You could also copy and paste the codes, which is also the fastest way if you’re playing on a PC or laptop.

Related Article: NBA 2K Mobile Codes

How to Get More Highschool Hoops Codes?

Highschool Hoops Discord is the go-to spot for everything related to this game, including codes. There is plenty of info there that’ll really help you out. However, there is no dedicated codes channel, so you’ll have to scour the whole server for codes. Instead, you can just bookmark this post, as we already do that ourselves regularly.

That’s all we have on Highschool Hoops codes. If you need more codes for other Roblox experiences, visit the Codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the popular Roblox and mobile titles, where having those few extra resources can help you beat your competition.

Also, if you enjoy sports experiences like this one, you should check out The Ride. That one isn’t about basketball but high-octane motor racing action. So, if you dig that, give it a try. For more Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Demon Piece Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more