Highschool Hoops
Image Source: Delpw
Roblox
Roblox Highschool Hoops Codes (May 2024)

Freebies? Yes!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: May 10, 2024

Updated: May 10, 2024

We found codes!

Highschool Hoops is by far the most polished NBA 2K-like experience you’ll ever get to play on Roblox. Props to the devs for that. However, free boosts and currency can make the game even cooler. For that, use the Highschool Hoops codes we listed just below.

All Highschool Hoops Codes List

Working Codes

  • HSH_DEMO: 2 Rookie Packs, 2,000 Coins (New)
  • IMPRO: Pro Pack (New)
  • NoMoreLz: -5 Losses (New)
  • NoLz_4: -1 Losses (New)
  • NoLz_3: -1 Losses (New)
  • NoLz_2: -1 Losses (New)
  • NoLz: -1 Losses (New)

Expired Codes

  • There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Highschool Hoops

Codes redemption menu in Highschool Hoops Roblox experience
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite
Codes redemption menu in Highschool Hoops Roblox experience
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite
Codes redemption menu in Highschool Hoops Roblox experience
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Highschool Hoops codes:

  1. Open Highschool Hoops on your device.
  2. Click Tab on keyboard or Down on the D-pad to open the menu.
  3. Press the Codes icon on the right.
  4. Type in your code in the text box.
  5. Click on Redeem Code to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If you are typing the codes out, spelling mistakes are bound to happen, so be sure to double-check everything. You could also copy and paste the codes, which is also the fastest way if you’re playing on a PC or laptop.

How to Get More Highschool Hoops Codes?

Highschool Hoops Discord is the go-to spot for everything related to this game, including codes. There is plenty of info there that’ll really help you out. However, there is no dedicated codes channel, so you’ll have to scour the whole server for codes. Instead, you can just bookmark this post, as we already do that ourselves regularly.

That’s all we have on Highschool Hoops codes. If you need more codes for other Roblox experiences, visit the Codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the popular Roblox and mobile titles, where having those few extra resources can help you beat your competition.

Also, if you enjoy sports experiences like this one, you should check out The Ride. That one isn’t about basketball but high-octane motor racing action. So, if you dig that, give it a try. For more Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Demon Piece Trello link.

Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.