Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dragon Training promo art
Image via Nova Play
Category:
Codes

Dragon Training Codes (February 2025)

How to train your dragon? On a treadmill, of course!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Feb 25, 2025 06:56 am

Updated: February 25, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

We live in a woefully dragon-less world, but there are a ton of Roblox games to fill that void. No offense to the Komodo dragons, but I prefer the fire-breathing, flying variety. If you agree, Dragon Training codes are here to help you unlock all the best ones.

All Dragon Training Codes List

Working Dragon Training Codes 

  • 1MVISITS: 1 Luck Potion 
  • DRAGONS: 3 Spins
  • RELEASE: 25 Wins

Expired Dragon Training Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Dragon Training codes.

Related: Super Animal Race Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Training

To redeem Dragon Training codes, follow the step-by-step guide below:

How to redeem Dragon Training codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Dragon Training on Roblox.
  2. Enter the Codes area in the lobby, by the Next Area portal.
  3. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Press the Claim button to get your rewards.

After you get tired of all the dragons, check out our Roblox codes section to get more free rewards in other similar games!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.