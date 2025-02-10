Super Animal Race Simulator Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 10, 2025 Looked for new codes!

If you couldn’t tell from the title, this game is yet another Roblox clicker experience with plenty of training, hatching pets, and showing others who’s got the fastest animal. If you’re constantly lagging behind other racers, maybe you should use the help of Super Animal Race Simulator codes.

All Super Animal Race Simulator Codes List

Active Super Animal Race Simulator Codes

LIKE400 : 1 Double Speed Potion and 1 Double Win Potion

: 1 Double Speed Potion and 1 Double Win Potion LIKEGAME : 200 Wins

: 200 Wins RELEASE: 1 Double Speed Potion

Expired Super Animal Race Simulator Codes

There are no expired Super Animal Race Simulator codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Super Animal Race Simulator

Redeeming Super Animal Race Simulator codes isn’t a race, but you need to follow these particular steps:

Launch Super Animal Race Simulator in Roblox. Press the cogwheel icon in the bottom-right corner. Input an active code into the Enter Code field. Hit Redeem to collect your free rewards.

