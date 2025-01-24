Train Race Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 24, 2025 Added new codes!

No, this is not a game where you train your body and soul for a marathon. It is a game where you train your train for a marathon. Patience is the key to this wacky Roblox experience, but you can always speed up the process by redeeming Train Race codes.

All Train Race Codes List

Working Train Race Codes

happy2000 : 10k Coins and 10 Trophies (New)

: 10k Coins and 10 Trophies nicegame : 10k Coins (New)

: 10k Coins happy1k: 10k Coins (New)

Expired Train Race Codes

There are currently no expired Train Race codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Train Race

Train Race code redemption is as eccentric as the rest of the game. If you need help, check out the instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Train Race on Roblox. Click the speech bubble button in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select the Room tab. Enter the code into the please Talk anything text box. Press Send to receive your rewards.

To get more rewards in other fun titles, check out the rest of our Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite!

