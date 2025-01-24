Train Race Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 24, 2025
Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
No, this is not a game where you train your body and soul for a marathon. It is a game where you train your train for a marathon. Patience is the key to this wacky Roblox experience, but you can always speed up the process by redeeming Train Race codes.
All Train Race Codes List
Working Train Race Codes
- happy2000: 10k Coins and 10 Trophies (New)
- nicegame: 10k Coins (New)
- happy1k: 10k Coins (New)
Expired Train Race Codes
- There are currently no expired Train Race codes.
Related: Get Fat And Roll Race Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Train Race
Train Race code redemption is as eccentric as the rest of the game. If you need help, check out the instructions below:
- Launch Train Race on Roblox.
- Click the speech bubble button in the upper-right corner of the screen.
- Select the Room tab.
- Enter the code into the please Talk anything text box.
- Press Send to receive your rewards.
To get more rewards in other fun titles, check out the rest of our Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite!
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jan 24, 2025 03:17 am