Train Race promo art
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Train Race Codes (January 2025)

Get to the finish line first with the help of the Train Race codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jan 24, 2025 03:17 am

Updated: January 24, 2025

Added new codes!

No, this is not a game where you train your body and soul for a marathon. It is a game where you train your train for a marathon. Patience is the key to this wacky Roblox experience, but you can always speed up the process by redeeming Train Race codes.

All Train Race Codes List

Working Train Race Codes 

  • happy2000: 10k Coins and 10 Trophies (New)
  • nicegame: 10k Coins (New)
  • happy1k: 10k Coins (New)

Expired Train Race Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Train Race codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Train Race

Train Race code redemption is as eccentric as the rest of the game. If you need help, check out the instructions below:

How to redeem Train Race codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Train Race on Roblox.
  2. Click the speech bubble button in the upper-right corner of the screen.
  3. Select the Room tab.
  4. Enter the code into the please Talk anything text box.
  5. Press Send to receive your rewards.

Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.