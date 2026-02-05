Motto Immortal Codes (February 2026)

Love strategy but don’t have 40 hours a week to grind? Use Motto Immortal codes!

In an age where ancient myths are fading and faith is a flickering candle, a hero must rise. As the prophesied Wayfarer, you are the last hope to push back the Shadow-Blight. Step into the continent of Imortal, unite a pantheon of legendary goddesses, and redeem Motto Immortal codes.

All Motto Immortal Codes List

Active Motto Immortal Codes

MINZ : Reward

: Reward MOTTO : 300 Elysian Gems

: 300 Elysian Gems MOTTOFB : 500 Elysian Gems

: 500 Elysian Gems MOTTOINS : 500 Elysian Gems

: 500 Elysian Gems MOTTOYT15 : 300 Elysian Gems

: 300 Elysian Gems IMMORTAL : 300 Elysian Gems

: 300 Elysian Gems 10PLUMES : 10 Godcall Plumes

: 10 Godcall Plumes MOTTORPG : Selector, Upgrade mats sector, and 10 Godcall Pinions

: Selector, Upgrade mats sector, and 10 Godcall Pinions MOTTOAQ: 300 Elysian Gems

Expired Motto Immortal Codes

There are no expired Motto Immortal codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Motto Immortal

Redeem the latest Motto Immortal codes in the following way:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Motto Immortal on your device. Finish the tutorial. Tap your profile picture in the top-left corner. Press the Gift Code button in the bottom of the screen. Type a code into the text box. Hit Confirm and claim prizes.

