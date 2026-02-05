Motto Immortal Codes (February 2026)

Updated: February 5, 2026
We are looking for new codes!
Recommended Videos
In an age where ancient myths are fading and faith is a flickering candle, a hero must rise. As the prophesied Wayfarer, you are the last hope to push back the Shadow-Blight. Step into the continent of Imortal, unite a pantheon of legendary goddesses, and redeem Motto Immortal codes.
All Motto Immortal Codes List
Active Motto Immortal Codes
- MINZ: Reward
- MOTTO: 300 Elysian Gems
- MOTTOFB: 500 Elysian Gems
- MOTTOINS: 500 Elysian Gems
- MOTTOYT15: 300 Elysian Gems
- IMMORTAL: 300 Elysian Gems
- 10PLUMES: 10 Godcall Plumes
- MOTTORPG: Selector, Upgrade mats sector, and 10 Godcall Pinions
- MOTTOAQ: 300 Elysian Gems
Expired Motto Immortal Codes
- There are no expired Motto Immortal codes.
Related: Age of Empires Mobile Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Motto Immortal
Redeem the latest Motto Immortal codes in the following way:
- Launch Motto Immortal on your device.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Tap your profile picture in the top-left corner.
- Press the Gift Code button in the bottom of the screen.
- Type a code into the text box.
- Hit Confirm and claim prizes.
Need a refill? We got you covered! Dive into our dedicated Codes section to fill your digital inventory with goodies.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Updated: Feb 5, 2026 06:06 am