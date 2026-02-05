Forgot password
Promo image for Motto Immortal.
Image via GOAT Games
Codes

Motto Immortal Codes (February 2026)

Love strategy but don’t have 40 hours a week to grind? Use Motto Immortal codes!
Updated: Feb 5, 2026 06:06 am

Updated: February 5, 2026

We are looking for new codes!

In an age where ancient myths are fading and faith is a flickering candle, a hero must rise. As the prophesied Wayfarer, you are the last hope to push back the Shadow-Blight. Step into the continent of Imortal, unite a pantheon of legendary goddesses, and redeem Motto Immortal codes.

All Motto Immortal Codes List

Active Motto Immortal Codes

  • MINZ: Reward
  • MOTTO: 300 Elysian Gems
  • MOTTOFB: 500 Elysian Gems
  • MOTTOINS: 500 Elysian Gems
  • MOTTOYT15: 300 Elysian Gems
  • IMMORTAL: 300 Elysian Gems
  • 10PLUMES: 10 Godcall Plumes
  • MOTTORPG: Selector, Upgrade mats sector, and 10 Godcall Pinions
  • MOTTOAQ: 300 Elysian Gems

Expired Motto Immortal Codes

  • There are no expired Motto Immortal codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Motto Immortal

Redeem the latest Motto Immortal codes in the following way:

How to redeem Motto Immortal codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Motto Immortal on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Tap your profile picture in the top-left corner.
  4. Press the Gift Code button in the bottom of the screen.
  5. Type a code into the text box.
  6. Hit Confirm and claim prizes.

Need a refill? We got you covered! Dive into our dedicated Codes section to fill your digital inventory with goodies.

Author
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.