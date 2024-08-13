Roblox Twisted Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 13, 2024 Added a code!

This Roblox experience is reserved for true adrenaline junkies who seek heart-stopping thrills and thrive being on the knife’s edge. Bend the laws of nature as you dive into the heart of the storm where no one dares venture. With Roblox Twisted codes, you’ll become an unstoppable storm chaser!

All Roblox Twisted Codes List

Active Roblox Twisted Codes

START: 15k Cash

Expired Roblox Twisted Codes

release

PATCHTWO

10MILK

10k

3YEARS

INSURANCECLAIM

25MIL

How to Redeem Codes for Twisted

Roblox Twisted codes are yours to redeem! Here’s what you need to do:

Image by Twinfinite

Open Twisted in Roblox. Choose your starting location. Click the cogwheel button (1) in the top-right corner of the screen. Type a working code into the Promo Code text field (2). Press Enter on the keyboard to obtain your rewards.

