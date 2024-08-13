Roblox Twisted Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 13, 2024
Added a code!
This Roblox experience is reserved for true adrenaline junkies who seek heart-stopping thrills and thrive being on the knife’s edge. Bend the laws of nature as you dive into the heart of the storm where no one dares venture. With Roblox Twisted codes, you’ll become an unstoppable storm chaser!
All Roblox Twisted Codes List
Active Roblox Twisted Codes
- START: 15k Cash
Expired Roblox Twisted Codes
- release
- PATCHTWO
- 10MILK
- 10k
- 3YEARS
- INSURANCECLAIM
- 25MIL
How to Redeem Codes for Twisted
Roblox Twisted codes are yours to redeem! Here’s what you need to do:
- Open Twisted in Roblox.
- Choose your starting location.
- Click the cogwheel button (1) in the top-right corner of the screen.
- Type a working code into the Promo Code text field (2).
- Press Enter on the keyboard to obtain your rewards.
Published: Aug 13, 2024 09:41 am