Roblox Twisted in-game screenshot.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Roblox Twisted Codes (August 2024)

Tornadoes won't stand a chance against you with Roblox Twisted codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Aug 13, 2024 09:41 am

Updated August 13, 2024

Added a code!

Recommended Videos

This Roblox experience is reserved for true adrenaline junkies who seek heart-stopping thrills and thrive being on the knife’s edge. Bend the laws of nature as you dive into the heart of the storm where no one dares venture. With Roblox Twisted codes, you’ll become an unstoppable storm chaser!

All Roblox Twisted Codes List

Active Roblox Twisted Codes

  • START: 15k Cash

Expired Roblox Twisted Codes

  • release
  • PATCHTWO
  • 10MILK
  • 10k
  • 3YEARS
  • INSURANCECLAIM
  • 25MIL

Related: Emergency Simulator District: Detroit Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Twisted

Roblox Twisted codes are yours to redeem! Here’s what you need to do:

How to redeem codes in Roblox Twisted
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Open Twisted in Roblox.
  2. Choose your starting location.
  3. Click the cogwheel button (1) in the top-right corner of the screen.
  4. Type a working code into the Promo Code text field (2).
  5. Press Enter on the keyboard to obtain your rewards.

Before you leave, make sure to visit our Jupiter Florida Codes and Deep Descent Codes articles to claim rewards in similar Roblox experiences.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.