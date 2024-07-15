Jupiter Florida Codes (July 2024)

Looking for Jupiter Florida codes? This Roblox sandbox game from Palm Beach Studios is one of the most in-depth experiences on the platform, with detailed environments and a range of vehicles to purchase and ride. If you want a cash injection to get you closer to that next big purchase, codes are a very handy resource.

Recommended Videos

All Jupiter Florida Codes

Jupiter Florida Codes (Working)

July : $50k (New)

: $50k Bolide : $25k

: $25k City : $20k

: $20k Update : $20k

: $20k Tools : $25k

: $25k CopsAndRobbers : $20k

: $20k CoolNewUi : $20k

: $20k UnderglowIsCool : $15k

: $15k Houses : $20k

: $20k Boosters : $15k

: $15k Speed : $10k

: $10k NewCars : $25k

: $25k Patience : $10k

: $10k EnjoyCustomization : $40k

: $40k CustomizeSoon : $125k

: $125k ThanksForPlaying : $30k

: $30k EasterEgg : $50k

: $50k Packages : $40k

: $40k Forklifts: $25k

Jupiter Florida Codes (Expired)

BuyProperty

NewMap

MapRevampSoon

InviteFriends

Thankyou

Feb

NiceDealership

NewUi

HappyNewYear

HaveAnAmazingChristmas

RaceMe

NewShop

JupiterFlorida

1MILVISITS

CoolBoats

ScubaDiving

LIKETHEGAMEFORMORECODES

SPOOKYSEASON

100KPLAYS

1000LIKES

E85FED

EnthusiastDrivenApparel

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Jupiter Florida

Redeeming these coupons in Jupiter Florida is quite easy, but there’s one big catch. You need to have already joined the Palm Beach Studios Roblox group. Otherwise, the codes won’t work when you type them in. With that done, here’s what to do:

Load into Jupiter Florida from the Roblox game page.

Tap the Play button to load into a server.

Press the Twitter bird icon once you’re in a lobby to bring up the codes menu.

Paste a code from our list into the text box and hit Redeem.

Check your cash balance in the bottom-left corner to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More Jupiter Florida Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the Palm Beach Studios Discord server. Once you’ve joined and selected the roles you’d like to see, head over to the ‘change-log’ channel. This is an all-encompassing list of patch notes and changes over the years, with codes listed alongside big updates. All you need to do is scroll up to see a list of them all. There’s also an X page and YouTube channel to check out.

That said, the Discord doesn’t list when a code expires, meaning it’s less useful than simply bookmarking this page and checking back each time you go to play Jupiter Florida. We’ll update our list as soon as new coupons arrive, saving you from searching the web for them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the Jupiter Florida code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is very common in Roblox, and as you can see from the expired list in our guide, happens a lot in Jupiter Florida too. Since the devs don’t reveal when a new code will go out of rotation, you’ll want to redeem each one as soon as you see it.

Failing that, make sure you’re adhering to all formatting quirks with the code. This includes capital letters, numbers, and any special characters that may appear. Even the slightest discrepancy will cause an error message, so you’re best off just copying and pasting directly from our list.

Those are all the freebies available in Jupiter Florida! For more like this, check out Gym League codes, Onikami Legacy codes, and FUT 24 codes. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link, Clover Retribution Trello link, and an Anime Defenders tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy