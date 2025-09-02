Anime Playground Codes (September 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: September 2, 2025
We added new codes!
If you thought this game was going to be a walk in the park, think again! You can also redeem Anime Playground codes while you’re doing so. That way, you can claim a ton of free Yen and purchase all the best powers in the shop.
All Anime Playground Codes List
Working Anime Playground Codes
- 500K: 100 Yen
- Release: 200 Yen
Expired Anime Playground Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Playground codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Playground
Follow our guide to redeem Anime Playground codes:
- Launch Anime Playground on Roblox.
- Click the cogwheel button in the top-left corner.
- Enter a code into the Type here text box.
- Hit the Enter key to claim your rewards.
Published: Sep 2, 2025 07:03 am