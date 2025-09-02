Anime Playground Codes (September 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: September 2, 2025 We added new codes!

If you thought this game was going to be a walk in the park, think again! You can also redeem Anime Playground codes while you’re doing so. That way, you can claim a ton of free Yen and purchase all the best powers in the shop.

All Anime Playground Codes List

Working Anime Playground Codes

500K : 100 Yen

: 100 Yen Release: 200 Yen

Expired Anime Playground Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Playground codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Playground

Follow our guide to redeem Anime Playground codes:

Launch Anime Playground on Roblox. Click the cogwheel button in the top-left corner. Enter a code into the Type here text box. Hit the Enter key to claim your rewards.

