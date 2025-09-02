Forgot password
Anime Playground promo art
Image via Anime Towers
Codes

Anime Playground Codes (September 2025) [RELEASE]

To survive this wacky battlegrounds game, you'll need some Anime Playground codes.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Sep 2, 2025 07:03 am

Updated: September 2, 2025

We added new codes!

If you thought this game was going to be a walk in the park, think again! You can also redeem Anime Playground codes while you’re doing so. That way, you can claim a ton of free Yen and purchase all the best powers in the shop.

All Anime Playground Codes List

Working Anime Playground Codes

  • 500K: 100 Yen
  • Release: 200 Yen

Expired Anime Playground Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Anime Playground codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Playground

Follow our guide to redeem Anime Playground codes:

How to redeem Anime Playground codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Playground on Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel button in the top-left corner.
  3. Enter a code into the Type here text box.
  4. Hit the Enter key to claim your rewards.

For more amazing free rewards in other fames, you can always visit our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite.

Maja Kovačević
