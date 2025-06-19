Anime Eternal Codes (June 2025) 

Anime Eternal codes are just what you need to be like *insert currently popular Shonen character*.

Updated: June 19, 2025 Added new code!

There are several characters I’d like to punch in the face. Shou Tucker, Griffith, and every character from Komi-san Can’t Communicate. However, I don’t think I can punch hard enough, which is why I, and everyone else, need Anime Eternal codes.

All Anime Eternal Codes List

Active Anime Eternal Codes

SorryForBugs3 : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions SorryForBugs2 : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions SorryForBugs : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions Update2 : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions 5KLikes : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions 500KVISITS : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions 20KFAV : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions 15KFAV : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions 2K5Likes : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions 10KFav : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions 5KFav : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions 2KPlayers : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions ResetFix : 2 Stats Resets

: 2 Stats Resets AMAZING : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions 2500FAV : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions 1KLikes : One of All Potions

: One of All Potions 750likes: One of All Potions

Expired Anime Eternal Codes

RELEASE

Update1

100KVisits

500LIKES

2FAV

50KVISITS

Update0.5

250Likes

1000Fav

25KVisits

10KVisits

How to Redeem Anime Eternal Codes

Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Anime Eternal codes:

Launch Anime Eternal on Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu. Enter the code in the Enter code text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

