Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Anime Eternal Official Image
Image via New ProjectR
Category:
Codes

Anime Eternal Codes (June 2025) 

Anime Eternal codes are just what you need to be like *insert currently popular Shonen character*.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jun 19, 2025 08:00 am

Updated: June 19, 2025

Added new code!

Recommended Videos

There are several characters I’d like to punch in the face. Shou Tucker, Griffith, and every character from Komi-san Can’t Communicate. However, I don’t think I can punch hard enough, which is why I, and everyone else, need Anime Eternal codes.

All Anime Eternal Codes List

Active Anime Eternal Codes  

  • SorryForBugs3: One of All Potions
  • SorryForBugs2: One of All Potions
  • SorryForBugs: One of All Potions
  • Update2: One of All Potions
  • 5KLikes: One of All Potions
  • 500KVISITS: One of All Potions
  • 20KFAV: One of All Potions
  • 15KFAV: One of All Potions
  • 2K5Likes: One of All Potions
  • 10KFav: One of All Potions
  • 5KFav: One of All Potions
  • 2KPlayers: One of All Potions
  • ResetFix: 2 Stats Resets
  • AMAZING: One of All Potions
  • 2500FAV: One of All Potions
  • 1KLikes: One of All Potions
  • 750likes: One of All Potions

Expired Anime Eternal Codes 

  • RELEASE
  • Update1
  • 100KVisits
  • 500LIKES
  • 2FAV
  • 50KVISITS
  • Update0.5
  • 250Likes
  • 1000Fav
  • 25KVisits
  • 10KVisits

Related: Ryuken Codes

How to Redeem Anime Eternal Codes

Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Anime Eternal codes:

How to redeem Anime Eternal codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Eternal on Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu.
  4. Enter the code in the Enter code text box.
  5. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author