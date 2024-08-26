Special Anime Defense Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 26, 2024 We found codes!

Recommended Videos

Are you running out of gems? Well, no need to worry, as these codes for Special Anime Defense we collected will help you get more. Plus, they might even give you other resources, such as trait rerolls and coins. Scroll down and start redeeming them now because they might expire soon!

All Active Special Anime Defense Codes

12K : 1,000 Gems (New)

: 1,000 Gems 10kfavs : 1,000 Gems (New)

: 1,000 Gems 8klikes : 1,000 Gems (New)

: 1,000 Gems 50KDiscord! : 1,000 Gems, 5 Magic Tokens (New)

: 1,000 Gems, 5 Magic Tokens RELEASE: 500 Gems (New)

Expired Special Anime Defense Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Special Anime Defense

Image Source: Special Anime Defense Project Team via Twinfinite Image Source: Special Anime Defense Project Team via Twinfinite Image Source: Special Anime Defense Project Team via Twinfinite

Open Special Anime Defense on Roblox. Find the Codes NPC close to the spawn. Enter the blue circle surrounding the Codes NPC. Type/paste your code into the input field. Click on Redeem to claim the code and get the free loot.

Related Article: Multiverse Tower Defense Codes

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Codes in Special Anime Defense are case-sensitive and often long, mixing numbers, letters, and special characters, and that results in more spelling errors than you might think. So, before clicking Redeem, double-check your spelling. Of course, you can just copy-paste the codes instead, which is also much faster.

How to Get More Special Anime Defense Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, then your best bet is the SAD Discord server. Use the search function on Discord to make it easier. Also, you can try the official SAD Trello board, though the information over there isn’t always up-to-date.

Whatever you choose to do, know that you might just be wasting your time as we check both of those for new codes frequently. Instead, it might be better to bookmark this post and revisit it anytime you run out of gems.

Anyway, that does it for our guide on codes for Special Anime Defense and how to claim them in-game. Also, be sure to check out the Roblox section on Twin to find codes for other upcoming TD titles, including Multiverse Tower Defense and Anime Tower Defense.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy