Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Toy Guardian TD Official Image
Image via Starry Sky Games
Category:
Codes

Toy Guardian TD Codes (March 2025) 

If you want enough Gems in order yo unlock your favorite toys to fight for you, you need Toy Guardian TD codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Mar 4, 2025 09:39 pm

Updated Mar. 4, 2025: Searched for new codes

Recommended Videos

I wanted Toy Story to be real so bad. Imagine all of your toys and action figures fighting for you. Well now I have gunplas and funkopops (that I need to destroy) but if you want more toys to help you defend your base, you’ll need Toy Guardian TD codes.

All Toy Guardian TD Codes List

Active Toy Guardian TD Codes 

  • WELCOME—Redeem for 200 Gems
  • LIKETOYZS1000—Redeem for 200 Gems

Expired Toy Guardian TD Codes

  • There are currently no expired Toy Guardian TD codes.

How to Redeem Toy Guardian TD Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Toy Guardian TD codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Toy Guardian TD codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Toy Guardian TD on Roblox.
  2. Go to the Purple Star with the word Code above it.
  3. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the Code button and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.