Toy Guardian TD Codes (March 2025) 

Updated Mar. 4, 2025: Searched for new codes

Recommended Videos

I wanted Toy Story to be real so bad. Imagine all of your toys and action figures fighting for you. Well now I have gunplas and funkopops (that I need to destroy) but if you want more toys to help you defend your base, you’ll need Toy Guardian TD codes.

All Toy Guardian TD Codes List

Active Toy Guardian TD Codes

WELCOME —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems LIKETOYZS1000—Redeem for 200 Gems

Expired Toy Guardian TD Codes

There are currently no expired Toy Guardian TD codes.

How to Redeem Toy Guardian TD Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Toy Guardian TD codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Toy Guardian TD on Roblox. Go to the Purple Star with the word Code above it. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit the Code button and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy