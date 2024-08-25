Multiverse Tower Defense Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 25, 2024 We added all the codes!

Whether you’re just starting out or already summoning your hundredth mythic, having extra gems is always handy. To get them for free, redeem these codes for the Multiverse Tower Defense we collected. Scroll down to see the list.

All Active Multiverse Tower Defense Codes

SorryForShutdown : 1,000 Gems (New)

: 1,000 Gems WelcomeToTheGame : 600 Gems (New)

: 600 Gems 1MVisits! : 1,000 Gems (New)

: 1,000 Gems SorryForBugs : 20 Reroll Essences (New)

: 20 Reroll Essences Release : 1,500 Gems (New)

: 1,500 Gems KyoGoat: 500 Gems (New)

Expired Multiverse Tower Defense Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Multiverse Tower Defense

Open Multiverse Tower Defense on Roblox. Click on the Codes button (bird icon) all the way to the right. Type your code into the input field. Press Redeem to claim the code and get the free stuff.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Misspelled code : Double-check your spelling before redeeming codes, as they are case-sensitive and often long. You can also simply copy-paste them into the input field.

: Double-check your spelling before redeeming codes, as they are case-sensitive and often long. You can also simply copy-paste them into the input field. Already claimed code : You can claim each code only once per account.

: You can claim each code only once per account. Expired code: Some codes might be deactivated by the developers without notice. As soon as we detect them, we’ll update the list.

How to Get More Multiverse Tower Defense Codes

To get more codes for MTD, visit the official Discord server. It also hosts a lot of other useful information, such as sneak peeks, unit stats, showcases, and update details. You can also try the Etherveil Studios Roblox group, though it seldom contains any extra info.

Anyway, that is all we have regarding codes for Multiverse Tower Defense and how to claim them in-game. If you need codes for other Roblox titles, be sure to visit the Roblox section on our website. There, you can also find tier lists for all the most popular TD titles, including Anime Tower Defense, Anime Defenders, and Five Nights TD.

