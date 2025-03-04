Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 4, 2025 Added a new code!

The realms have been ravaged by pestilence and war, and their fate lies in the hands of a chosen group of heroes. Curate a team of powerful gods and use your strategic wit to win battles that lay ahead! With Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn codes, nothing will stand in your way.

All Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn Codes

Active Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn Codes

LAUNCHGIFT: 50 Celestial Jades, 88.88k Silver Coins, and 20k Forging Ores (New)

Expired Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn Codes

HEROCELEBRATE

5TICKETSGIFT

SECONDCBTOPEN

CHRISTMASGIFTJADE

GACHAWEEKGIFT

THANKSGIVINGJADE

SUMMON10

How to Redeem Codes in Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn

Follow our in-depth step-by-step guide below to redeem codes in Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn:

Open Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn on your device. Complete the tutorial. Tap the avatar icon (1) in the top-left corner. Tap the Redeem button (2) to access code redemption. Type in your code into the Enter code text field (3). Tap the Redeem button (4) to claim rewards.

