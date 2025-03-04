Forgot password
Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn in-game screenshot
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn Codes (March 2025)

Write your own legends and fulfill your heroic destiny!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Mar 4, 2025 12:30 pm

Updated: March 4, 2025

Added a new code!

The realms have been ravaged by pestilence and war, and their fate lies in the hands of a chosen group of heroes. Curate a team of powerful gods and use your strategic wit to win battles that lay ahead! With Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn codes, nothing will stand in your way.

All Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn Codes

Active Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn Codes

  • LAUNCHGIFT: 50 Celestial Jades, 88.88k Silver Coins, and 20k Forging Ores (New)

Expired Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn Codes

  • HEROCELEBRATE
  • 5TICKETSGIFT
  • SECONDCBTOPEN
  • CHRISTMASGIFTJADE
  • GACHAWEEKGIFT
  • THANKSGIVINGJADE
  • SUMMON10

How to Redeem Codes in Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn

Follow our in-depth step-by-step guide below to redeem codes in Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn:

  1. Open Mythical Odyssey: Nezha Reborn on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Tap the avatar icon (1) in the top-left corner.
  4. Tap the Redeem button (2) to access code redemption.
  5. Type in your code into the Enter code text field (3).
  6. Tap the Redeem button (4) to claim rewards.

