EverChest Codes (October 2024)

Ready to get your hero through difficult battles and bring home sweet rewards? Well, it can be even better if those rewards are free so here are all the latest EverChest codes. By redeeming them you can get free gold and even some new characters, so keep reading, and you will know everything you need!

All EverChest Codes

EverChest Codes (Working)

VIP777 : Angel Slime

: Angel Slime EVER777 : Cheery Shroom

: Cheery Shroom VIP999 : Wings of Flame

: Wings of Flame goodchoice : 200 Diamonds and an invitation

: 200 Diamonds and an invitation readytogo : 200 Diamonds and an invitation

: 200 Diamonds and an invitation sharegift: 200 Diamonds and an invitation

EverChest Codes (Expired)

There are no expired EverChest codes at the moment.

How To Redeem Codes In EverChest

It is relatively easy to redeem codes in this mobile game, but still, there are a few steps to follow. Here they are in detail:

Run EverChest on your mobile device.

Finish the tutorial and get through the first 20 levels of the Main Campaign.

Once you’ve finished, tap the Profile icon in the top-left corner.

Now head into the Settings tab.

Press the Exchange button, and the text box redeem code will open.

Copy and paste the code you want to use in the text box.

Tap Exchange and enjoy your rewards!

How to Get More EverChest Codes

If you want to be sure you are not missing out on any EverChest codes, make sure you are following the EverChest Facebook page. You can also join the developers’ Discord server where codes are shared regularly, along with following their social media account on X.

Another great way to make sure you are not missing out on any future codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often. We keep this article updated with new codes as often as possible!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If you made spelling mistakes while typing EverChest codes, you will remain without freebies. Typos happen to the best of us, and the best way to avoid them is by copying and pasting codes. If you still receive an error message even though your code is typed in correctly, then it’s likely expired.

