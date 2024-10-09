X-Samkok Codes (October 2024)

If you are a fan of mobile gacha games, then you are already using hours every day to play this unique little game. But if you are after some free silver and gold, you will enjoy some X-Samkok codes. By using them, you can get some free rewards, so keep reading to find out how to do it.

All X-Samkok Codes

X-Samkok Codes (Working)

N5K1D7S3M9 :10k Silver, 100 Gold pieces, and a famed order

:10k Silver, 100 Gold pieces, and a famed order P1A7T3W5Y9 : 10k Silver, 100 Gold pieces, and a famed order

: 10k Silver, 100 Gold pieces, and a famed order O6G2U8E4I0 : 5k Silver, 100 Gold pieces, and a famed order

: 5k Silver, 100 Gold pieces, and a famed order AUTUMN24 : 10k Silver, 100 Gold pieces, and a famed order

: 10k Silver, 100 Gold pieces, and a famed order B3J7C1V5X9 : 5k Silver, 100 Gold pieces, and a famed order

: 5k Silver, 100 Gold pieces, and a famed order K2D8S4M6N0 : 5k Officer EXP and one famed order

: 5k Officer EXP and one famed order A0T6W4Y8P2 : 50k Silver, 100 Gold, and 5 famed orders

: 50k Silver, 100 Gold, and 5 famed orders G7U3E1I5O2 : 10k Silver, 100 Gold, and Celestial Arts

: 10k Silver, 100 Gold, and Celestial Arts XSKGO24 : 30k Silver, 100 Gold, and 3 Famed Orders

: 30k Silver, 100 Gold, and 3 Famed Orders 10KBONUS : 50k Silver, 100 Gold, and 5 Famed Orders

: 50k Silver, 100 Gold, and 5 Famed Orders XSAMKOK : 20k Silver, one Famed Order, and one Adventure Refresh Ticket

: 20k Silver, one Famed Order, and one Adventure Refresh Ticket XSK2024 : 100 Friendship, one Famed Order, and 2 Adventure Refresh Tickets

: 100 Friendship, one Famed Order, and 2 Adventure Refresh Tickets TK2024 : 5k Officer EXP and one Famed Order

: 5k Officer EXP and one Famed Order TK9999 : One Famed Order and two Challenge orders

: One Famed Order and two Challenge orders VIP999: One Famed Order and 30 Officer shards

X-Samkok Codes (Expired)

VIP222

VIP333

GTI3JKOH

L6H3Q7Z1F0

GIW9S43ULQ7T

G1OD8IRZFSQC

VEIO8KT4BFG0

3MPZ46UKW

R4T9W2Y8P5

Image Source: TTHMobi via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes In X-Samkok

Luckily, redeeming codes in this mobile game is pretty easy. Follow these simple steps and you’ll be enjoying your rewards in no time.

Launch X-Samkok on your mobile device.

Complete the tutorial.

Tap on your profile picture avatar. You will see a menu with some options, select the “Redeem code” one.

Tap and a small text code box will open.

You can try to copy and paste the code from here or rewrite it, then click “Done”.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How To Get More X-Samkok Codes

In order to get your hands on more X-Samkok codes, you might want to join the developers’ Discord server. You might also want to keep an eye on the game’s Facebook page, as codes are often shared on there as well, quite regularly.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back often, so you will never miss out on a code ever again!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

In the case of mobile games, often the problem is that it might be a bit difficult to copy and paste the code from a web page and switch back to your mobile game. So it can happen that some typos or unnecessary spaces will be added at the end of the code. Make sure they are exactly as they are on our list.

If the codes still won’t work, then chances are they might have expired since publishing them. Redeem them as soon as you find them!

