Anime Slashing Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 4, 2024

Having the best potions, pets, and equipment is a huge help when you’re starting out in a simulator experience. The best part is that there is a free method you can use to acquire them. Scroll down to get all Anime Slashing Simulator codes, including instructions on how to claim them in-game.

All Active Anime Slashing Simulator Codes

SSJ : 30 Coins (New)

: 30 Coins BETA : Luck Boost Potion (New)

: Luck Boost Potion ACS45: Permanent +20% XP Boost (Discord verification code; same for everyone)

Expired Anime Slashing Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Slashing Simulator

Image Source: Swansa x Peaceful Play via Twinfinite Image Source: Swansa x Peaceful Play via Twinfinite Image Source: Swansa x Peaceful Play via Twinfinite

Open Anime Slashing Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Shop all the way to the left. Switch to the Codes section by either scrolling down or clicking the Bird icon at the top. Type or paste the code into the input field. Click Redeem to claim the code and get the freebies.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Expired code : Codes can be deactivated by the developers without prior notice. If we detect that, we’ll move the expired codes to the expired list.

: Codes can be deactivated by the developers without prior notice. If we detect that, we’ll move the expired codes to the expired list. Already claimed code : You can claim each code only once per account. If you try to do it more than once, you’ll get an error message.

: You can claim each code only once per account. If you try to do it more than once, you’ll get an error message. Misspelled code: Misspelled codes are the most common reason for errors. The best way to avoid them is to copy-paste the codes instead of typing them out.

How to Get More Anime Slashing Simulator Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, then your first and only stop should be the Swansa X Peaceful Play Discord server. Also, you can skip checking the developer’s socials and other things linked in-game because they either contain no codes or the same ones that are already on Discord.

Well, that is all we have regarding codes for the Anime Slashing Simulator. To get codes for other popular and upcoming experiences, visit the Roblox section on our website. There, you can also find tier lists, values, and other useful guides, including ones for Realm Rampage, Anime Royale, and Type Soul.

