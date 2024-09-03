Anime Royale Tier List [Release] (September 2024)

Gems are scarce in Anime Royale, and knowing which units to summon will save you dozens of hours of grinding and testing. Luckily for you, we have already done the grinding and testing of all units. To see the results, scroll down and check out our definitive Anime Royale tier list.

Recommended Videos

Anime Royale Unit Tier List

Image Source: Anime Royale & TierMaker via Twinfinite Image Source: Anime Royale & TierMaker via Twinfinite Image Source: Anime Royale & TierMaker via Twinfinite

In the Anime Royale tier list above, we ranked each unit relative to its rarity. Otherwise, each rarity would have a separate tier because the DPS gap between rarities is exponential. For example, Aligator, Nemo, and Itchy are way worse than Manara. Still, they provide the utility that you’ll need: Itchy shreds shields and targets air, Aligator slows everything in full AoE, and Nemo is a farm unit.

So, when you’re looking at a banner, see how many top-tier units are on it and then decide whether it’s worth summoning. After that, just use the best combo of units that you have. If you want to learn more about each unit, scroll down for their summaries.

S Tier Anime Royale Units

Friend — Friend is, without a doubt, the best unit on this whole tier list. Her DPS is several times higher than that of a mythic. Plus, she is full AoE, hybrid, and has an insane range. She has it all, really.

— Friend is, without a doubt, the best unit on this whole tier list. Her DPS is several times higher than that of a mythic. Plus, she is full AoE, hybrid, and has an insane range. She has it all, really. Ulquioro (Second) — Ulquioro (Second) is one of the best DPS mythics. He is a hybrid, has good SPA, large AoE, and one of the highest ranges in the game.

— Ulquioro (Second) is one of the best DPS mythics. He is a hybrid, has good SPA, large AoE, and one of the highest ranges in the game. Freeze [Final] — Freeze [Final] is the ultimate end-game shield-shredder. He is a hill unit that has a multi-hit attack, extremely high range, and big AoE. Plus, because his attack channels for so long, you’ll feel like his SPA is almost zero.

— Freeze [Final] is the ultimate end-game shield-shredder. He is a hill unit that has a multi-hit attack, extremely high range, and big AoE. Plus, because his attack channels for so long, you’ll feel like his SPA is almost zero. Stabs — Stabs is the only full AoE mythic. Plus, he can target flying enemies, too, and all of his stats except for SPA are through the roof. Also, his attack is multi-hit and stuns enemies for a brief moment, making him a good utility unit.

— Stabs is the only full AoE mythic. Plus, he can target flying enemies, too, and all of his stats except for SPA are through the roof. Also, his attack is multi-hit and stuns enemies for a brief moment, making him a good utility unit. Lawlight — Lawlight is the best farm unit in the game, and you’ll absolutely need him for Infinite.

A Tier Anime Royale Units

Keneki — Keneki is the best unit in Anime Royale for dealing with shields; that is when he is not upgraded. Once you do max him out, he becomes one of the best DPSs, with really high damage and low SPA.

— Keneki is the best unit in Anime Royale for dealing with shields; that is when he is not upgraded. Once you do max him out, he becomes one of the best DPSs, with really high damage and low SPA. Jotero — Jotero is by far the best support in the game. He can stun, knock back, and slow enemies, and his DPS is solid, too. The only downside is that he can only target ground.

— Jotero is by far the best support in the game. He can stun, knock back, and slow enemies, and his DPS is solid, too. The only downside is that he can only target ground. Manara — Manara has excellent range, DPS, and the best DoT in Anime Royale. Plus, when maxed out, his cone AoE attack can cover a huge chunk of the map and also hit flying enemies.

— Manara has excellent range, DPS, and the best DoT in Anime Royale. Plus, when maxed out, his cone AoE attack can cover a huge chunk of the map and also hit flying enemies. Itchy — Itchy is arguably the best legendary unit. He is a hill unit that can shred enemy shields with his burn and also deal respectable damage.

— Itchy is arguably the best legendary unit. He is a hill unit that can shred enemy shields with his burn and also deal respectable damage. Microw — In terms of raw DPS, Microw is the strongest legendary unit. Plus, he has good range AoE, and he can target flying enemies, too. However, his expensive placement and upgrades make him only useful for the Infinite.

— In terms of raw DPS, Microw is the strongest legendary unit. Plus, he has good range AoE, and he can target flying enemies, too. However, his expensive placement and upgrades make him only useful for the Infinite. Freeze — Freeze will help you clear the Story like no other character. He is ultra cheap to place and upgrade, and his DPS is very good. Plus, when you fully upgrade him, he can target flying enemies, too.

— Freeze will help you clear the Story like no other character. He is ultra cheap to place and upgrade, and his DPS is very good. Plus, when you fully upgrade him, he can target flying enemies, too. Aligator — Aligator is the second-best support in Anime Royale right now. He is a hybrid with a full AoE slow and very high range. The only downside is his somewhat bad SPA.

— Aligator is the second-best support in Anime Royale right now. He is a hybrid with a full AoE slow and very high range. The only downside is his somewhat bad SPA. Nemo — Nemo is the best farm unit for the Story and raids. That’s because she ramps up much quicker than Lawlight.

B Tier Anime Royale Units

Goko Dark — Goko Dark is a solid hill unit that you can use until you get Itchy. The downside is that he doesn’t have multi-hit or burn when fully upgraded, making him a really poor choice for dealing with shielded flying enemies.

— Goko Dark is a solid hill unit that you can use until you get Itchy. The downside is that he doesn’t have multi-hit or burn when fully upgraded, making him a really poor choice for dealing with shielded flying enemies. Ulquorio — Ulquorio’s evolution is OP, and you’ll need him for that. Plus, he has one of the highest DPSs of all legendary units, with a very long line AoE attack.

— Ulquorio’s evolution is OP, and you’ll need him for that. Plus, he has one of the highest DPSs of all legendary units, with a very long line AoE attack. Zonitsu — Zonitsu’s only redeeming quality is his stun. Otherwise, he would rank even lower than Sosuke (Kirin).

— Zonitsu’s only redeeming quality is his stun. Otherwise, he would rank even lower than Sosuke (Kirin). Kokoin — Kokoin is probably the best DPS epic for the Story. He is a hill unit with a multi-hit attack and a really good DPS. Plus, his placement and upgrades are really cheap.

— Kokoin is probably the best DPS epic for the Story. He is a hill unit with a multi-hit attack and a really good DPS. Plus, his placement and upgrades are really cheap. Kekeshi — Kekeshi can stun enemies with his attack, making him a solid support. Plus, he has solid DPS and can carry you alone through the Story.

C Tier Anime Royale Units

Netsu — Netsu is probably the second-worst legendary. He applies burn just like Sosoke (Kirin), though with more ticks. Besides that, he doesn’t offer much.

— Netsu is probably the second-worst legendary. He applies burn just like Sosoke (Kirin), though with more ticks. Besides that, he doesn’t offer much. Sosoke (Kirin) — Sosoke (Kirin) is arguably the worst legendary. His burn is bad, and he has only two placement. Plus, he isn’t a hybrid and has a horrible range. The only reason you’d pick him over an epic are his stats.

— Sosoke (Kirin) is arguably the worst legendary. His burn is bad, and he has only two placement. Plus, he isn’t a hybrid and has a horrible range. The only reason you’d pick him over an epic are his stats. Pickle — Pickle is a solid epic hill unit with a multi-hit attack and very good DPS. Still, because you can only place two of him, he gets overshadowed by Kokoin.

— Pickle is a solid epic hill unit with a multi-hit attack and very good DPS. Still, because you can only place two of him, he gets overshadowed by Kokoin. Noroto — Noroto is the best rare DPS for the Story. He alone can carry you through most stages, even without a farm unit. That’s because his upgrades are insanely cheap, and he can deal with shields reliably. However, you’ll need a hill unit to help him out, as he can’t target flying enemies.

— Noroto is the best rare DPS for the Story. He alone can carry you through most stages, even without a farm unit. That’s because his upgrades are insanely cheap, and he can deal with shields reliably. However, you’ll need a hill unit to help him out, as he can’t target flying enemies. Sosoke — Sosoke is the best rare DPS unit for Infinite. He has incredible stats, 5 upgrades, and a really good multi-hit attack when maxed out.

D Tier Anime Royale Units

Inusuke — Inusuke is, without a doubt, the worst of all epic towers. He is ground only, and his DPS doesn’t compensate for his low range nearly enough.

— Inusuke is, without a doubt, the worst of all epic towers. He is ground only, and his DPS doesn’t compensate for his low range nearly enough. Vegetable — Vegetable has an insane range for a rare tower. Plus, he has a multi-hit attack, making him a solid shield-breaker.

— Vegetable has an insane range for a rare tower. Plus, he has a multi-hit attack, making him a solid shield-breaker. Fire Leg — Fire Leg is full AoE when maxed out with 4 max placements and relatively good DPS. The best thing is that his burn can shred through the shields of ground enemies.

— Fire Leg is full AoE when maxed out with 4 max placements and relatively good DPS. The best thing is that his burn can shred through the shields of ground enemies. Goko — Goko has multi-hit on placement, making him good for dealing with shields.

E Tier Anime Royale Units

Roro — Roro has really good DPS. However, his small AoE and expensive placement make him a suboptimal choice compared to other rare units.

— Roro has really good DPS. However, his small AoE and expensive placement make him a suboptimal choice compared to other rare units. Ryko — Ryko has a cone AoE attack with very good DPS for a rare unit. However, she is expensive to place and upgrade.

— Ryko has a cone AoE attack with very good DPS for a rare unit. However, she is expensive to place and upgrade. Tojiro — Tojiro has bad range and DPS. It’s arguably the worst rare unit in Anime Royale.

That does it for our tier list of all units in Anime Royale. To learn what’s meta in other TD games, including Anime Defenders, Five Nights TD, and Special Anime Defense, be sure to visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy