Special Anime Defense Tier List (August 2024)

Efficient spending of your gems is extremely important if you want to progress smoothly in Special Anime Defense. To help you do just that, we analyzed all the towers in the game and ranked them from best to worst. Scroll down and check out our findings in our definitive Special Anime Defense tier list!

Special Anime Defense Tier List

Below, you can read more about why we ranked each of these Special Anime Defense units the way we did. Do note that the units within a tier are ordered by strength from left to right. Also, since there is a large gap between units of different rarities, it’s always better to use a higher rarity unit if you have one; the only exceptions are farm/support units.

S Tier Special Anime Defense Units

Hosoko (Bungee) — Hosoko (Bungee) is the only secret with a full AoE attack when upgraded fully. Because of that, it performs a bit better than Sand MadMan (Rage).

— Hosoko (Bungee) is the only secret with a full AoE attack when upgraded fully. Because of that, it performs a bit better than Sand MadMan (Rage). Sand MadMan (Rage) — Sand MadMan (Rage) has a large AoE attack that compensates for its lack of AoE with raw damage. When it comes to dealing with bosses, there is no other unit in SAD that can compare to it.

— Sand MadMan (Rage) has a large AoE attack that compensates for its lack of AoE with raw damage. When it comes to dealing with bosses, there is no other unit in SAD that can compare to it. Sand MadMan — Sand MadMan is pretty similar to regular Hosoko, though it has a bit higher DPS.

— Sand MadMan is pretty similar to regular Hosoko, though it has a bit higher DPS. Hosoko — Hosoko has a regular circle AoE attack, making it quite a bit worse than its evolved version. Still, just because of its raw stats, its miles better than any mythic unit.

— Hosoko has a regular circle AoE attack, making it quite a bit worse than its evolved version. Still, just because of its raw stats, its miles better than any mythic unit. Shonks (Conqueror) — Together with Gen (???), Shonks (Conqueror) is the only mythic with a full AoE attack. Plus, its DPS is insane, making it very meta right now.

— Together with Gen (???), Shonks (Conqueror) is the only mythic with a full AoE attack. Plus, its DPS is insane, making it very meta right now. Gen (???) — Gen (???) has a tiny bit less DPS than evo Shonks, but he is still a top-2 mythic right now.

— Gen (???) has a tiny bit less DPS than evo Shonks, but he is still a top-2 mythic right now. Bolma — Bolma is the only farm unit in Special Anime Defense right now, making her one of the few units that you simply must have on your squad.

A Tier Special Anime Defense Units

Ariva (Reaper) — Ariva (Reaper) is one of the strongest EVO mythics, but because it only has a circle AoE, I couldn’t put it in the S tier. Still, Ariva’s high DPS is invaluable when dealing with bosses.

— Ariva (Reaper) is one of the strongest EVO mythics, but because it only has a circle AoE, I couldn’t put it in the S tier. Still, Ariva’s high DPS is invaluable when dealing with bosses. Kollua (GodSpeed) — Kollua GodSpeed has a very low SPA. Still, he is one of the worst evo mythics, so don’t prioritize getting him.

— Kollua GodSpeed has a very low SPA. Still, he is one of the worst evo mythics, so don’t prioritize getting him. Nobora (Mark) — Nobora (Mark) is together with Kollua (GodSpeed), the weakest evo mythic in Special Anime Defense right now. Still, her raw stats make her a lot better than any non-evo unit.

— Nobora (Mark) is together with Kollua (GodSpeed), the weakest evo mythic in Special Anime Defense right now. Still, her raw stats make her a lot better than any non-evo unit. Shonks — Shonks is a bit worse than regular Ariva. However, because his evolution is so much better, getting him should be your priority.

— Shonks is a bit worse than regular Ariva. However, because his evolution is so much better, getting him should be your priority. Ariva — Ariva has the highest DPS of all non-evo mythics. However, he doesn’t offer anything else that would put him above any evo unit.

— Ariva has the highest DPS of all non-evo mythics. However, he doesn’t offer anything else that would put him above any evo unit. Kollua (Whirlwind) — Kollua (Whirlwind) has the lowest SPA of all mythic units, which compensates for his low base damage.

— Kollua (Whirlwind) has the lowest SPA of all mythic units, which compensates for his low base damage. Gen (Adult) —Gen (Adult) is pretty similar to regular Nobora, though its evolution is quite a bit better, so it deserves to be placed one spot higher.

—Gen (Adult) is pretty similar to regular Nobora, though its evolution is quite a bit better, so it deserves to be placed one spot higher. Nobora — Non-evo Nobora is arguably the worst mythic because her evolution isn’t great, and out of the box, she isn’t that much better than Gen (Adult) or Kollua (Whirlwind).

B Tier Special Anime Defense Units

Demon Lord — Demon Lord is a lot stronger than any legendary unit. However, it’s also way worse than any mythic. Still, putting it in a separate tier would be wrong, as a leveled Gen (Serious) would outperform it due to its full AoE attack.

— Demon Lord is a lot stronger than any legendary unit. However, it’s also way worse than any mythic. Still, putting it in a separate tier would be wrong, as a leveled Gen (Serious) would outperform it due to its full AoE attack. Gen (Serious) — Gen (Serious) is the only legendary in Special Anime Defense that has full AoE on placement, making him extremely useful in the early waves. Plus, his total DPS and range aren’t much worse than Thick-Browed’s when maxed out.

— Gen (Serious) is the only legendary in Special Anime Defense that has full AoE on placement, making him extremely useful in the early waves. Plus, his total DPS and range aren’t much worse than Thick-Browed’s when maxed out. Thick-Browed — Thick-Browed is the strongest legendary unit when maxed out. Still, he is fairly underwhelming on placement and a liability if you have nothing else to carry you during those early waves.

— Thick-Browed is the strongest legendary unit when maxed out. Still, he is fairly underwhelming on placement and a liability if you have nothing else to carry you during those early waves. Touci — Touci has the most DPS out of all legendaries on paper. However, he starts out with a really bad cone attack, and he gets an even worse small AoE attack when he is fully upgraded. He simply isn’t viable if you have any other legendary available.

C Tier Special Anime Defense Units

Soboto — Soboto is the best of all epic units in Special Anime Defense. He has the same range as Gen and Saske (Curse Mark), though his SPA and damage are just better. Plus, he has one extra upgrade, making him a bit more viable for Infinite.

— Soboto is the best of all epic units in Special Anime Defense. He has the same range as Gen and Saske (Curse Mark), though his SPA and damage are just better. Plus, he has one extra upgrade, making him a bit more viable for Infinite. Gen — Gen has a small AoE attack with a bit less total DPS than Soboto. He also has a bit higher placement and upgrade prices.

— Gen has a small AoE attack with a bit less total DPS than Soboto. He also has a bit higher placement and upgrade prices. Saske (Curse Mark) — Saske (Curse Mark) has the most expensive placement and the worst stats of all epic units in Special Anime Defense. Use him only if you have neither Soboto nor Gen.

D Tier Special Anime Defense Units

Niruto Kid — Niruto Kid is basically the same as Saske Kid, though he has a better SPA. Use him as your main rare unit until you get an epic.

— Niruto Kid is basically the same as Saske Kid, though he has a better SPA. Use him as your main rare unit until you get an epic. Goko — Goko has a cone AoE attack that can hit more enemies than Niruto Kid or Saske Kid can. However, his SPA is fairly high, making him a bit less worth using than Niruto Kid.

— Goko has a cone AoE attack that can hit more enemies than Niruto Kid or Saske Kid can. However, his SPA is fairly high, making him a bit less worth using than Niruto Kid. Saske Kid — Saske Kid has the cheapest placement and the best balance of stats amongst all rares. Still, he is a bit worse than Niruto Kid in terms of performance overall.

That does it for our Special Anime Defense tier list.

