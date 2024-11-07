Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Codes [Release] (November 2024)

Good news: Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes are here! This turn-based fighting game based on the hit anime franchise has just released, with fans eager to grab any free resources they can using coupons. We’ll guide you through the entire redemption process!

All Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Codes

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Codes (Working)

ReleaseDay: AP Supplementary Pack and Phantom Parade Gacha Ticket

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: BILIBILI GAME via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

The redemption method in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is really easy. Here’s what you need to do:

Download Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade from your mobile device’s app store.

Play through the tutorial until you have free control of the menus.

Press the Settings cog icon and then select Code at the bottom of the screen.

Type a code from our list into the ‘Please enter’ text box and hit OK.

Check the Gift section on the main menu to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Codes?

Your first port of call should be the Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Facebook page. Here, the devs share not only details on upcoming updates and banners, but also the latest codes. There’s also an X page and Discord server where codes may potentially arrive as well.

Of course, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. We’ll update this article as soon as we spot any more codes, and remove any expired ones.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Right now, the most likely situation is that there’s a typo when entering the code. This includes capital letters, special characters, or numbers that may be misplaced. As such, you should paste the codes in from our list instead of typing them out to remove that margin for error.

Other than that, a code may have expired in the time since we’ve posted it. As such, you’ll want to redeem each code the moment you spot it here, to avoid them expiring before you can use them.

