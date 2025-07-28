Empires and Puzzles Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 28, 2025
Build bases, collect the strongest deck, and, of course, solve puzzles! What more could you ask for? Of course, if you do want more, there are always Empires and Puzzles codes to redeem! Grab them for free cosmetics, boosts, and other great rewards!
All Empires and Puzzles Codes List
Active Empires and Puzzles Codes
- 6KSUBSWIAMZ31: Free Rewards (New)
- EPMCNAULTY5K: Free Rewards
- DRAGONDAWN: Free Rewards
- YEAROFTHEALLIANCE2025: Free Rewards
Expired Empires and Puzzles Codes
- HAPPY7TH
- LOVE1000
- FOODFORTHOUGHT
- THANKSPLAYING2024
- EMPIRESANDPUZZLES2024
- STOPSPENDING2024
- Beachparty2024
How to Redeem Empires and Puzzles Codes
Here’s the simple process of redeeming codes in Empires and Puzzles:
- Launch Empires and Puzzles on your device.
- Visit the Redeem page on the official site of the game.
- Paste or type in your code in the enter code here text box.
- Click on Connect and Redeem to claim your reward.
Published: Jul 28, 2025 09:41 am