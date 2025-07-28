Empires and Puzzles Codes (July 2025)

Don't let any puzzle stand in the way of your empire with these Empires and Puzzles codes!

Updated: July 28, 2025 We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Build bases, collect the strongest deck, and, of course, solve puzzles! What more could you ask for? Of course, if you do want more, there are always Empires and Puzzles codes to redeem! Grab them for free cosmetics, boosts, and other great rewards!

All Empires and Puzzles Codes List

Active Empires and Puzzles Codes

6KSUBSWIAMZ31 : Free Rewards (New)

: Free Rewards EPMCNAULTY5K : Free Rewards

: Free Rewards DRAGONDAWN : Free Rewards

: Free Rewards YEAROFTHEALLIANCE2025: Free Rewards

Expired Empires and Puzzles Codes

HAPPY7TH

LOVE1000

FOODFORTHOUGHT

THANKSPLAYING2024

EMPIRESANDPUZZLES2024

STOPSPENDING2024

Beachparty2024

How to Redeem Empires and Puzzles Codes

Here’s the simple process of redeeming codes in Empires and Puzzles:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Empires and Puzzles on your device. Visit the Redeem page on the official site of the game. Paste or type in your code in the enter code here text box. Click on Connect and Redeem to claim your reward.

If you’re looking for codes and free rewards in other mobile and PC games, check out our Codes section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy