Fractured Realms Codes (October 2025)

All around you are Fractured Realms, and what you need is some codes and a strong team of heroes because there’s danger lurking around every corner. Battle your way deeper into this dangerous world as you take on quests, delve into dungeons, and collect plenty of valuable loot.
All Fractured Realms Codes List
Active Fractured Realms Codes
- ASURA: 3k Celestia, 3 All Buffs Bundles, and 3 Spin Wheel Gift Boxes
- REWARDSFIX: 3 All Buffs Bundles and 3 Spin Wheel Gift Boxes
- 700LIKES: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
- SORRYFORGOR: 7.5k Celestia
- WARGODDESS: Celestia, 2 All Buffs Bundles, and a Potion
- 40KVISITS: 3.5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
- 600LIKES: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
- 500LIKES: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
- 400LIKES: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
- SLIMEBLADESOON: 7.5k Celestia
- BANDITSLAYER: 3 Spin Wheel Gift Boxes, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
- ENEMIESMUSTDIE: 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
- DEATHFIX: 1 Infinite Potion, 21 Double EXP Potion, 1 Double Drop Potion, and 1 Double Damage Potion
- PATIENCE: 5.5k Celestia
- FRIENDS: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
- SPOOKY: 3.5k Celestia
- HALLOWEENSOON: 3.5k Celestia, 20 Candy, and 20 Smashed Pumpkins
- INFINITE: 10k Celestia and 1 infinite Coin
- 300LIKES: Infinite Coins and Potions
- LUCKYSUMMON: 4k Celestia and 3 Double Luck Potions
- EASTSEASPART2: 3.5k Celestia, 3 Forest Warp Scrolls, and 3 Taiga Warp Scrolls
- GREATSAGEARRIVAL: Celestia and Potions
- DAMAGEREDUCTIONFIXED?: 25k Coins
- POTATOMODE!: 3k Coins
- UPGRADEFIX?: 10k Coins
- BETTERBUFFS: 500 Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, 2 Double Damage Potions, 1 Double Luck Potion, 1 Triple Luck Potion, and 1 Ultra Luck Potion
- WHYDISLIKES!: 200 Celestia and 2 Double Damage Potions
- 200LIKES: 1k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
- 100LIKES: 1k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
- CREDITS: 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
- EASTSEAS: Celestia and Potions
- WUKONG: 1.5k Coins
Expired Fractured Realms Codes
- There are no expired Fractured Realms codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in Fractured Realms
Follow these steps to successfully redeem all your Fractured Realms codes:
- Launch Fractured Realms in Roblox.
- Press the ABX Codes button in the top-right part of the screen.
- Input a code from our list into the Type Code Here field.
- Hit Redeem to collect your free rewards.
Fractured Realms Trello Link
Do you need help with properly preparing for all the challenges that await? Then, drop by the Fractured Realms Trello board and read all about the existing areas, enemies, quests, units, mounts, relics, and a whole lot more.
