Fractured Realms Codes (October 2025)

In Fractured Realms, you've ought to use some codes to help you survive.

Updated: October 17, 2025 Added new codes!

All around you are Fractured Realms, and what you need is some codes and a strong team of heroes because there’s danger lurking around every corner. Battle your way deeper into this dangerous world as you take on quests, delve into dungeons, and collect plenty of valuable loot.

All Fractured Realms Codes List

Active Fractured Realms Codes

ASURA : 3k Celestia, 3 All Buffs Bundles, and 3 Spin Wheel Gift Boxes

: 3k Celestia, 3 All Buffs Bundles, and 3 Spin Wheel Gift Boxes REWARDSFIX : 3 All Buffs Bundles and 3 Spin Wheel Gift Boxes

: 3 All Buffs Bundles and 3 Spin Wheel Gift Boxes 700LIKES : 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions

: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions SORRYFORGOR : 7.5k Celestia

: 7.5k Celestia WARGODDESS : Celestia, 2 All Buffs Bundles, and a Potion

: Celestia, 2 All Buffs Bundles, and a Potion 40KVISITS : 3.5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions

: 3.5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions 600LIKES : 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions

: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions 500LIKES : 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions

: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions 400LIKES : 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions

: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions SLIMEBLADESOON : 7.5k Celestia

: 7.5k Celestia BANDITSLAYER : 3 Spin Wheel Gift Boxes, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions

: 3 Spin Wheel Gift Boxes, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions ENEMIESMUSTDIE : 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions

: 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions DEATHFIX : 1 Infinite Potion, 21 Double EXP Potion, 1 Double Drop Potion, and 1 Double Damage Potion

: 1 Infinite Potion, 21 Double EXP Potion, 1 Double Drop Potion, and 1 Double Damage Potion PATIENCE : 5.5k Celestia

: 5.5k Celestia FRIENDS : 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions

: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions SPOOKY : 3.5k Celestia

: 3.5k Celestia HALLOWEENSOON : 3.5k Celestia, 20 Candy, and 20 Smashed Pumpkins

: 3.5k Celestia, 20 Candy, and 20 Smashed Pumpkins INFINITE : 10k Celestia and 1 infinite Coin

: 10k Celestia and 1 infinite Coin 300LIKES : Infinite Coins and Potions

: Infinite Coins and Potions LUCKYSUMMON : 4k Celestia and 3 Double Luck Potions

: 4k Celestia and 3 Double Luck Potions EASTSEASPART2 : 3.5k Celestia, 3 Forest Warp Scrolls, and 3 Taiga Warp Scrolls

: 3.5k Celestia, 3 Forest Warp Scrolls, and 3 Taiga Warp Scrolls GREATSAGEARRIVAL : Celestia and Potions

: Celestia and Potions DAMAGEREDUCTIONFIXED? : 25k Coins

: 25k Coins POTATOMODE! : 3k Coins

: 3k Coins UPGRADEFIX? : 10k Coins

: 10k Coins BETTERBUFFS : 500 Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, 2 Double Damage Potions, 1 Double Luck Potion, 1 Triple Luck Potion, and 1 Ultra Luck Potion

: 500 Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, 2 Double Damage Potions, 1 Double Luck Potion, 1 Triple Luck Potion, and 1 Ultra Luck Potion WHYDISLIKES! : 200 Celestia and 2 Double Damage Potions

: 200 Celestia and 2 Double Damage Potions 200LIKES : 1k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions

: 1k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions 100LIKES : 1k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions

: 1k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions CREDITS : 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions

: 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions EASTSEAS : Celestia and Potions

: Celestia and Potions WUKONG: 1.5k Coins

Expired Fractured Realms Codes

There are no expired Fractured Realms codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Fractured Realms

Follow these steps to successfully redeem all your Fractured Realms codes:

Launch Fractured Realms in Roblox. Press the ABX Codes button in the top-right part of the screen. Input a code from our list into the Type Code Here field. Hit Redeem to collect your free rewards.

Fractured Realms Trello Link

Do you need help with properly preparing for all the challenges that await? Then, drop by the Fractured Realms Trello board and read all about the existing areas, enemies, quests, units, mounts, relics, and a whole lot more.

If any other Roblox title comes to mind where you could really use some free goodies, look it up on our extensive Roblox Codes section and redeem everything while you still can!

