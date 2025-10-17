Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Fractured Realms promo art.
Image via Loopbyte
Category:
Codes

Fractured Realms Codes (October 2025)

In Fractured Realms, you've ought to use some codes to help you survive.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Oct 17, 2025 07:18 am

Updated: October 17, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

All around you are Fractured Realms, and what you need is some codes and a strong team of heroes because there’s danger lurking around every corner. Battle your way deeper into this dangerous world as you take on quests, delve into dungeons, and collect plenty of valuable loot.

All Fractured Realms Codes List

Active Fractured Realms Codes

  • ASURA: 3k Celestia, 3 All Buffs Bundles, and 3 Spin Wheel Gift Boxes
  • REWARDSFIX: 3 All Buffs Bundles and 3 Spin Wheel Gift Boxes
  • 700LIKES: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
  • SORRYFORGOR: 7.5k Celestia
  • WARGODDESS: Celestia, 2 All Buffs Bundles, and a Potion
  • 40KVISITS: 3.5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
  • 600LIKES: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
  • 500LIKES: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
  • 400LIKES: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
  • SLIMEBLADESOON: 7.5k Celestia
  • BANDITSLAYER: 3 Spin Wheel Gift Boxes, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
  • ENEMIESMUSTDIE: 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
  • DEATHFIX: 1 Infinite Potion, 21 Double EXP Potion, 1 Double Drop Potion, and 1 Double Damage Potion
  • PATIENCE: 5.5k Celestia
  • FRIENDS: 5k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
  • SPOOKY: 3.5k Celestia
  • HALLOWEENSOON: 3.5k Celestia, 20 Candy, and 20 Smashed Pumpkins
  • INFINITE: 10k Celestia and 1 infinite Coin
  • 300LIKES: Infinite Coins and Potions
  • LUCKYSUMMON: 4k Celestia and 3 Double Luck Potions
  • EASTSEASPART2: 3.5k Celestia, 3 Forest Warp Scrolls, and 3 Taiga Warp Scrolls
  • GREATSAGEARRIVAL: Celestia and Potions
  • DAMAGEREDUCTIONFIXED?: 25k Coins
  • POTATOMODE!: 3k Coins
  • UPGRADEFIX?: 10k Coins
  • BETTERBUFFS: 500 Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, 2 Double Damage Potions, 1 Double Luck Potion, 1 Triple Luck Potion, and 1 Ultra Luck Potion
  • WHYDISLIKES!: 200 Celestia and 2 Double Damage Potions
  • 200LIKES: 1k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
  • 100LIKES: 1k Celestia, 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
  • CREDITS: 2 Double EXP Potions, 2 Double Drop Potions, and 2 Double Damage Potions
  • EASTSEAS: Celestia and Potions
  • WUKONG: 1.5k Coins

Expired Fractured Realms Codes

  • There are no expired Fractured Realms codes right now.

Related: Anime Arise Evolution codes

How to Redeem Codes in Fractured Realms

Follow these steps to successfully redeem all your Fractured Realms codes:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Fractured Realms in Roblox.
  2. Press the ABX Codes button in the top-right part of the screen.
  3. Input a code from our list into the Type Code Here field.
  4. Hit Redeem to collect your free rewards.

Do you need help with properly preparing for all the challenges that await? Then, drop by the Fractured Realms Trello board and read all about the existing areas, enemies, quests, units, mounts, relics, and a whole lot more.

If any other Roblox title comes to mind where you could really use some free goodies, look it up on our extensive Roblox Codes section and redeem everything while you still can!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content