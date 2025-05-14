Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Anime Arise Evolution Official Image
Image via ANIME ANIMA
Category:
Codes

Anime Arise Evolution Codes (May 2025) 

The closest thing you'll get to Roblox codes in real life is nepotism, so enjoy these Anime Arise Evolution codes in the virtual scape.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 14, 2025 07:42 am

Updated May 14, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

I guess there is something profound about grinding a game where you simply walk forward and get dopamine hits by receiving a new character that makes your numbers go higher. An allegory for life, maybe. Well, unlike life, you can use Anime Arise Evolution codes to help with the grind.

All Anime Arise Evolution Codes List

Active Anime Arise Evolution Codes 

  • 1000LIKE: 1 Souls Potion and 1 Power Potion (New)
  • SUBWAY: 1 Souls Potion and 1 Power Potion (New)
  • UPDATE1: 1 Souls Potion and 1 Power Potion (New)

Expired Anime Arise Evolution Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime Arise Evolution codes.

Related: Ryuken Codes

How to Redeem Anime Arise Evolution Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Arise Evolution codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Anime Arise Evolution codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Arise Evolution on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter or paste a code in the Paste the code text box.
  4. Hit Claim and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content