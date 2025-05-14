Anime Arise Evolution Codes (May 2025) 

The closest thing you'll get to Roblox codes in real life is nepotism, so enjoy these Anime Arise Evolution codes in the virtual scape.

Updated May 14, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

I guess there is something profound about grinding a game where you simply walk forward and get dopamine hits by receiving a new character that makes your numbers go higher. An allegory for life, maybe. Well, unlike life, you can use Anime Arise Evolution codes to help with the grind.

All Anime Arise Evolution Codes List

Active Anime Arise Evolution Codes

1000LIKE: 1 Souls Potion and 1 Power Potion (New)

1 Souls Potion and 1 Power Potion SUBWAY: 1 Souls Potion and 1 Power Potion (New)

1 Souls Potion and 1 Power Potion UPDATE1: 1 Souls Potion and 1 Power Potion (New)

Expired Anime Arise Evolution Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Arise Evolution codes.

How to Redeem Anime Arise Evolution Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Arise Evolution codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Anime Arise Evolution on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter or paste a code in the Paste the code text box. Hit Claim and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy