The Lost Adventures Codes (February 2026)

Updated: February 10, 2026 Added new codes!

Dive into PvP combat driven by abilities, combos, and JoJo-inspired movesets, where every character offers a unique experience. Experiment with everything at your disposal to master all the available skills. If you need help, The Lost Adventures codes will give you plenty of free Yen, Locacaca Fruit, and Strange Arrows.

All The Lost Adventures Codes List

Active The Lost Adventures Codes

THANKSFOR4KMEMBERS : 14k Yen, 4 Locacaca Fruit, and 4 Strange Arrows

: 14k Yen, 4 Locacaca Fruit, and 4 Strange Arrows COMPENSATION : 15k Yen, 15 Locacaca Fruit, and 15 Strange Arrows

: 15k Yen, 15 Locacaca Fruit, and 15 Strange Arrows THEREWORKISHERE: 15k Yen, 15 Locacaca Fruit, and 15 Strange Arrows

Expired The Lost Adventures Codes

WEAREVERYSORRY

THANKSFOR100KVISITS

SpringTime!

THANKSFOR500KVISITS

How to Redeem Codes in The Lost Adventures

Take these steps to redeem all your The Lost Adventures codes:

Launch The Lost Adventures in Roblox. Press the home icon in the menu at the top-left corner. Choose Codes from the newly opened menu. Input a code into the Type Code Here box. Press Use Code to claim your freebies.

The Lost Adventures Trello Link

If you need some preparations for the intense fights that await you as soon as you enter the game, drop by The Lost Adventures Trello board and find all the information you need on Stands, battle mechanics, maps, NPCs, and a whole lot more.

