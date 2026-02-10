Forgot password
The Lost Adventures promo art.
Image via TLA Community
The Lost Adventures Codes (February 2026)

You won't be so lost if you use The Lost Adventures codes.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev

Updated: Feb 10, 2026 08:57 am

Updated: February 10, 2026

Added new codes!

Dive into PvP combat driven by abilities, combos, and JoJo-inspired movesets, where every character offers a unique experience. Experiment with everything at your disposal to master all the available skills. If you need help, The Lost Adventures codes will give you plenty of free Yen, Locacaca Fruit, and Strange Arrows.

All The Lost Adventures Codes List

Active The Lost Adventures Codes

  • THANKSFOR4KMEMBERS: 14k Yen, 4 Locacaca Fruit, and 4 Strange Arrows
  • COMPENSATION: 15k Yen, 15 Locacaca Fruit, and 15 Strange Arrows
  • THEREWORKISHERE: 15k Yen, 15 Locacaca Fruit, and 15 Strange Arrows

Expired The Lost Adventures Codes

  • WEAREVERYSORRY
  • THANKSFOR100KVISITS
  • SpringTime!
  • THANKSFOR500KVISITS

How to Redeem Codes in The Lost Adventures

Take these steps to redeem all your The Lost Adventures codes:

How to redeem The Lost Adventures codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch The Lost Adventures in Roblox.
  2. Press the home icon in the menu at the top-left corner.
  3. Choose Codes from the newly opened menu.
  4. Input a code into the Type Code Here box.
  5. Press Use Code to claim your freebies.

If you need some preparations for the intense fights that await you as soon as you enter the game, drop by The Lost Adventures Trello board and find all the information you need on Stands, battle mechanics, maps, NPCs, and a whole lot more.

