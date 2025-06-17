Corrupted Crossroads Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 17, 2025 Added a new code!

The corruption has spread, and one of you is going to become a monstrous killer. The rest need to do everything in their power to complete all the tasks and escape. If you need any help in this Dead-by-Daylight-inspired Roblox experience, grab all the Corrupted Crossroads codes from our list.

All Corrupted Crossroads Codes List

Active Corrupted Crossroads Codes

1500likes : $500 (New)

: $500 750likes : $500

: $500 1klikes : $500

: $500 tyfor100k : $1.5k

: $1.5k wegot500corrupteds : $1k

: $1k tyfor10k: $1.5k

Expired Corrupted Crossroads Codes

firegame

How to Redeem Codes in Corrupted Crossroads

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Corrupted Crossroads codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Corrupted Crossroads in Roblox. Approach the Rewards Wall in the Lobby. Click on the Enter Code field. Input a code from our list. Hit Enter on your keyboard to collect your free rewards.

