Corrupted Crossroads featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Corrupted Crossroads Codes (June 2025)

Need free Cash? Use the latest Corrupted Crossroads codes!
The corruption has spread, and one of you is going to become a monstrous killer. The rest need to do everything in their power to complete all the tasks and escape. If you need any help in this Dead-by-Daylight-inspired Roblox experience, grab all the Corrupted Crossroads codes from our list.

All Corrupted Crossroads Codes List

Active Corrupted Crossroads Codes

  • 1500likes: $500 (New)
  • 750likes: $500
  • 1klikes: $500
  • tyfor100k: $1.5k
  • wegot500corrupteds: $1k
  • tyfor10k: $1.5k

Expired Corrupted Crossroads Codes

  • firegame

How to Redeem Codes in Corrupted Crossroads

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Corrupted Crossroads codes:

How to redeem Corrupted Crossroads codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Corrupted Crossroads in Roblox.
  2. Approach the Rewards Wall in the Lobby.
  3. Click on the Enter Code field.
  4. Input a code from our list.
  5. Hit Enter on your keyboard to collect your free rewards.

