Corrupted Crossroads Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 17, 2025
Added a new code!
Recommended Videos
The corruption has spread, and one of you is going to become a monstrous killer. The rest need to do everything in their power to complete all the tasks and escape. If you need any help in this Dead-by-Daylight-inspired Roblox experience, grab all the Corrupted Crossroads codes from our list.
All Corrupted Crossroads Codes List
Active Corrupted Crossroads Codes
- 1500likes: $500 (New)
- 750likes: $500
- 1klikes: $500
- tyfor100k: $1.5k
- wegot500corrupteds: $1k
- tyfor10k: $1.5k
Expired Corrupted Crossroads Codes
- firegame
Related: Flee the Facility codes
How to Redeem Codes in Corrupted Crossroads
Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Corrupted Crossroads codes:
- Launch Corrupted Crossroads in Roblox.
- Approach the Rewards Wall in the Lobby.
- Click on the Enter Code field.
- Input a code from our list.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard to collect your free rewards.
We’ve got so many more codes waiting for you to redeem them in our Roblox Codes section right here on Twinfinite!
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jun 17, 2025 03:50 am