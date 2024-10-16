Roblox Skillful Trello Link (October 2024)

After the Skillful Trello link? This Roblox experience inspired by the Blue Lock franchise has taken the platform by storm, but its mechanics can be confusing to the uninitiated. Fortunately, there’s a Trello board stacked with information on the game to ensure you’re never stuck for long. Let’s get into it!

Recommended Videos

What Is the Skillful Trello Link?

Click here for the Skillful Trello link. This was last tested and confirmed as active on October 16, 2024.

All you need to do is follow the link above and you’ll automatically go to the Trello board. If you’ve got an account, you can press the star icon to add it to your favorites, meaning it’ll appear on your dashboard each time you load up Trello. Failing that, feel free to bookmark this page and check back when you need the link. Since Trello boards can occasionally disappear or migrate without warning, we’ll keep on top of it for you.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is On the Skillful Trello?

If you’ve used a Roblox Trello board before, you’ll know exactly what to expect from the Skillful Trello. It begins with a column of relevant contextual information on the game, spanning the controls, relevant links, and explanations of its mechanics.

As the title may give away, the Skillful Trello then focuses on the array of soccer skills you can equip. These are split into columns by their rarity, starting with World Class skills before moving to the common ones. Each card contains a video of the skill in action, a breakdown of what it does, and its cooldown time. If you’ve rolled for a skill in-game but don’t know what it does or how it works, this is the perfect place to find out.

Next, there’s a column of all the Flows in the game. These act as perks, which passively buff your overall stats aside from the skill you have equipped. There are far fewer, so they all fit in one column, but each card explains how it works and provides a visual breakdown.

Lastly, you’ll learn all about the various Talents in the game. These are similar to Flows but don’t have any visual impact – instead, they’re just stat multipliers. Once again these are broken down by rarity, with descriptions of how they alter the stat in question.

That’s everything you need to know about the Skillful Trello link! For more on the game, go ahead and redeem these Skillful codes. We’ve also got Build a Plane Tycoon codes, Unusual codes, and the Vision Trello to check out as well.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy