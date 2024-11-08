Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade has finally dropped with its Global Release and while we don’t have all the characters available yet, we have the advantage of all the meta information from the original release. So if you’re looking for the best characters to pull for and invest your time and resources into, our Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Tier List can help you decide.

Recommended Videos

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Tier List

Tier Character Names SS Tier (The Strongest) Satoru Gojo, (Girl Of Steel) Nobara Kugisaki, (Ariadne’s Thread Educator) Masamichi Yaga, (Cursed Technique Boost) Kaito Yuki S Tier (Cursed Energy Flashes Black) Yuji Itadori, (Aerial Reconnaissance) Momo Nishimiya, (Cursed Power of Words) Toge Inumaki, (Ex-Office Worker Turned Jujutsu Sorcerer) Kento Nanami, (The Resolve Of Being A Sorcerer) Kaito Yuki A Tier (Determined Counter) Kasumi Miwa, (Don’t Underestimate A Puppet) Panda, Shoko Ieiri (Reverse Curse Technique), (The Thrill Of The Fight) Hanami, (Pride Of A Cursed Spirit) Jogo, (Ratio Technique) Kento Nanami B Tier (Panda Is Not A Panda) Panda, (Resolved Cursed Speech) Toge Inumaki, (Just Bring It) Saki Rindo, (Value Of Life) Junpei Yoshino, (Background Support) Kiyotaka Ijichi, (Blast From The Past) Aoi Todo, (Unfair Salvation) Megumi Fushiguro C Tier (Reckless Grade 1) Aoi Todo, (Sukuna’s Vessel) Yuji Itadori, (Inherited Cursed Technique) Megumi Fushiguro, (Maverick Outcast) Maki Zen’in, (Mode: Albatross) Ultimate Mechamaru, (Blood of the Big Three Families) Noritoshi Kamo, (A Clever Bullet) Mai Zen’in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Tier List

SS Tier

(The Strongest) Satoru Gojo : The only downside is that he leaves after the 7th turn, but before that Gojo will demolish all of the early game content.

: The only downside is that he leaves after the 7th turn, but before that Gojo will demolish all of the early game content. (Girl Of Steel) Nobara Kugisaki : Very high damage numbers, and the stacks from her nails give powerful damage multipliers. Pair with some buffs to nuke enemies.

: Very high damage numbers, and the stacks from her nails give powerful damage multipliers. Pair with some buffs to nuke enemies. (Ariadne’s Thread Educator) Masamichi Yaga: Currently the best SR support character in the game with his powerful buffs and debuffs.

Currently the best SR support character in the game with his powerful buffs and debuffs. (Cursed Technique Boost) Kaito Yuki: An incredibly powerful R-rarity character that provides a ton of versatile support abilities.

S Tier

(Cursed Energy Flashes Black) Yuji Itadori : An excellent unit for the early to mid-game with his quick ultimate charges and powerful damage numbers.

: An excellent unit for the early to mid-game with his quick ultimate charges and powerful damage numbers. (Aerial Reconnaissance) Momo Nishimiya: She can provide powerful support abilities like crowd controls, buffs, and has evasion to help out your Damage units.

She can provide powerful support abilities like crowd controls, buffs, and has evasion to help out your Damage units. (Cursed Power of Words) Toge Inumaki: Despite being an R-rarity character, the buffs and debuffs he provides are very much worth the investment.

Despite being an R-rarity character, the buffs and debuffs he provides are very much worth the investment. (Ex-Office Worker Turned Jujutsu Sorcerer) Kento Nanami: High Taijutsu numbers and several team-wide attack buffs to supercharge your Damage units, Nanami is the perfect sub-dps.

High Taijutsu numbers and several team-wide attack buffs to supercharge your Damage units, Nanami is the perfect sub-dps. (The Resolve Of Being A Sorcerer) Kaito Yuki: While not as broken as his R-rarity counterpart, this Kaito Yuki also provides a similar level of versatility and potential with his buffs and abilities.

A Tier

(Determined Counter) Kasumi Miwa : Her unique taunt, counter, and evasion playstyle allows her to be a better tank than most other units in the game.

: Her unique taunt, counter, and evasion playstyle allows her to be a better tank than most other units in the game. (Don’t Underestimate A Puppet) Panda : Panda is very strong in the early-game but his usefulness falls off eventually.

: Panda is very strong in the early-game but his usefulness falls off eventually. Shoko Ieiri (Reverse Curse Technique): Healing is a powerful tool in the later content, and Shoko fulfils this unique niche.

Healing is a powerful tool in the later content, and Shoko fulfils this unique niche. (The Thrill Of The Fight) Hanami: Extremely powerful damage reduction that affects all enemies and deals solid damage despite the support role.

Extremely powerful damage reduction that affects all enemies and deals solid damage despite the support role. (Pride Of A Cursed Spirit) Jogo: Very potent DPS unit despite being a free character. Worth the investment.

Very potent DPS unit despite being a free character. Worth the investment. (Ratio Technique) Kento Nanami: Useful for the early game where you want to get Breaks and deal strong bursts of damage.

B Tier

(Panda Is Not A Panda) Panda : A serviceable tank that can be useful in the early game.

: A serviceable tank that can be useful in the early game. (Resolved Cursed Speech) Toge Inumaki: He has a bunch of powerful buffs and a high stun chance, which makes him a decent hindrance.

He has a bunch of powerful buffs and a high stun chance, which makes him a decent hindrance. (Just Bring It) Saki Rindo : Lacks sustain mechanics that are crucial for a tank like her.

: Lacks sustain mechanics that are crucial for a tank like her. (Value Of Life) Junpei Yoshino : Better than the D-tier characters due to his powerful debuff abilities, which can come in handy in certain encounters.

: Better than the D-tier characters due to his powerful debuff abilities, which can come in handy in certain encounters. (Background Support) Kiyotaka Ijichi : Can be a stand-in support character, but there are lots of better options.

: Can be a stand-in support character, but there are lots of better options. (Blast From The Past) Aoi Todo : A decent support that does a bit of everything but nothing to make him a must-have. Only works well with certain units.

: A decent support that does a bit of everything but nothing to make him a must-have. Only works well with certain units. (Unfair Salvation) Megumi Fushiguro: Has a fairly high chance of applying stun, which makes him useful against several encounter types. However, not really a powerful unit.

C Tier

(Reckless Grade 1) Aoi Todo : Only has Taijutsu damage available with the stats and multipliers to make up for it.

: Only has Taijutsu damage available with the stats and multipliers to make up for it. (Sukuna’s Vessel) Yuji Itadori: Low damage character that falls off by the mid-game.

Low damage character that falls off by the mid-game. (Inherited Cursed Technique) Megumi Fushiguro : Provides some damage but nothing stands out enough to make this character useful.

: Provides some damage but nothing stands out enough to make this character useful. (Maverick Outcast) Maki Zen’in : Deals only Taijutsu damage which isn’t enough to clear most content.

: Deals only Taijutsu damage which isn’t enough to clear most content. (Mode: Albatross) Ultimate Mechamaru : Really bad multipliers on all of his abilities. The AoE is the only redeeming feature.

: Really bad multipliers on all of his abilities. The AoE is the only redeeming feature. (Blood of the Big Three Families) Noritoshi Kamo : Low stun chance and low multipliers on abilities.

: Low stun chance and low multipliers on abilities. (A Clever Bullet) Mai Zen’in: Not worth investing into unless you have no other DPS options.

That’s our full Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list for the global release, and with many more characters on the horizon, we’ll be sure to update it with the latest strategies from the Japanese server. Until then, check out the latest Phantom Parade codes, and our Jujutsu Awakening tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy