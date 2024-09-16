Jujutsu Awakening Tier List (September 2024)

Looking for a Jujutsu Awakening tier list? This mobile RPG based on Jujutsu Kaisen has a vast array of characters to add to your team, but knowing which ones are best isn’t always easy. That’s why our tier list will rank all the characters currently available, so you know which to use in battle. Let’s get into it!

Jujutsu Awakening Characters Tier List

Ranking Character Name S+ Yuta [Rika], Satoru [Young], Yuji [Young], Geto [Student], Sukuna [Yuji], S Jogo, Miguel, Hanami, Panda, Mahito, Maki, Nobara, Momo, Yoshinobu, Utahime, Eso, Masamichi, Shoko, Kento, Mei Mei, Todo A Noritoshi, Mechamaru, Finger Bearers, Megumi, Yuji, Toge, Haruta, Kasumi, Mantis, Tapir B Kechizu, Yeti, Dagon, Mari, Meltdown, Lizard, Cyclone, Keshin Tamamo no Mae C Roppongi Curse, Junpei, D Fangs, Licker, Fly Heads,

Use the table above for our full Jujutsu Awakening tier list, ranking all the characters currently in the game. Our rankings are determined by a mixture of rarity and base stats, prior to any leveling up or awakenings. Note that those right at the top are much harder to get, but if you have enough currency for spins they’re well worth trying to obtain.

Who Is the Best Character in Jujutsu Awakening?

There are lots of great characters in Jujutsu Awakening, especially as you first get started, but some tower above others. For beginners, you’ll want to look out for Yuta [Rika], Satoru [Young], Yuji [Young], Geto [Student], and Sukuna [Yuji]. These are the main variant units in the game, all sat at five stars without any awakenings or upgrades.

You start off with two five-star units in Megumi and Yuji, but despite the high rating, neither of them are especially useful in tougher content. For example, Megumi’s ATK stat barely hovers over the 1k mark, even after a good amount of upgrades, so you won’t want to use him for long. In comparison, Yuta [Rika] has a base ATK of over 109k, showing how much better those S+ rank units are.

