Roblox Skillful Codes [RELEASE] (October 2024)

Want the latest Skillful codes? This ominous Roblox experience from Slubberdegullion is inspired by the likes of Blue Lock, as you create a soccer star from scratch and take over the sporting world. Fortunately, you can plenty of extra cash by redeeming the codes below.

All Skillful Codes

Skillful Codes (Working)

release! : $30k

: $30k sorryfordelay! : $17.5k

: $17.5k thankyoufor500likes: $45k

Skillful Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Skillful

Fortunately, it’s incredibly simple to redeem coupons in Skillful. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Skillful from the Roblox game page and select a save slot.

Select the Shop icon on the right.

Type a code from our list into the ‘Input Code’ text box at the bottom of the screen.

Hit Return to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Skillful Codes?

To grab more codes, you’ll want to join the Skillful Discord server. Once you’ve followed that link and joined the server, you’ll find an ‘announcements’ channel. Here, the devs often share codes alongside updates and to celebrate the game hitting milestones.

Other than that, we’d recommend you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Skillful. We’ll keep an eye out for any new codes, adding them to our list accordingly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

There are two likely scenarios: either the code has expired or you’ve typed it incorrectly. The former is quite common on Roblox, where codes have a short lifespan and expire without much prior warning from the devs. As such, you’ll want to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Failing that, ensure that you’ve typed the code in exactly as it’s displayed on our list. Roblox codes adhere to very strict formatting conventions like capital letters and numbers, and even the most minor typo will cause it to not work. As such, we’d recommend pasting the codes instead of typing them.

