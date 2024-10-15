Build a Plane Tycoon Codes (October 2024)

Ready to take to the skies? That’s exactly what you’ll be doing with the latest Build a Plane Tycoon codes. In this Roblox experience from Split Second Studios, you’ll create your own fleet of aircraft and take them up into the air. Fortunately, codes can give you a few extra in-game boosts.

All Build a Plane Tycoon Codes

Build a Plane Tycoon Codes (Working)

TycoonMania : $1k

: $1k Members500K: $1k

Build a Plane Tycoon Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Build a Plane Tycoon

It’s very simple to redeem coupons in Build a Plane Tycoon. Just follow the steps below to grab those freebies!

Load into Build a Plane Tycoon from the Roblox game page.

Once you reach the main menu, select the Codes icon denoted by a blue tick image.

Type a code from our list into the ‘Enter the code here…’ text box.

Hit the green Submit box.

Check your cash balance in the bottom right to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Build a Plane Tycoon Codes?

You can find codes on the Split Second Studio Roblox group. You don’t even need to join it as a member; instead, codes are posted as shout-outs, and tend to work across all of the studio’s experiences. We’d also recommend you follow them on X and join the Discord server, as codes may land there as well.

Other than that, you should also bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Build a Plane Tycoon. We’ll constantly keep an eye out for any new codes and add them to our list accordingly. That way, you don’t need to worry about scouring the internet for them yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is quite a common occurrence in Roblox experiences, where codes have a limited shelf-life and tend to expire without any prior warning. As such, you’ll want to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Other than that, ensure you’re typing the code exactly as it’s posted in our guide. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive and have specific formatting quirks like numbers and special characters. To make things easier, you can simply paste codes in exactly as they’re published here.

