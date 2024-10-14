Royale High Codes [Royalloween] (October 2024)

Looking for Royale High codes? Well, you aren’t the only one. This immensely popular MMO on Roblox often numbers thousands of concurrent players, and everyone likes a freebie. In this guide, we’ll look at whether there are codes and how to get them.

All Royale High Codes

Royale High Codes (Working)

No active codes.

Royale High Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Royale High

At the time of writing, there is a code redemption feature in Royale High, but it doesn’t work in the same way as other games. Here’s how to use it.

Load into Royale High from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, tap the Shop icon to bring up the store.

Next, select the ‘Redeem Smyths Catalogue Codes Here!’ button.

Type any code you may have into the text box and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Royale High Codes?

Unlike most Roblox experiences, you can’t get Royale High codes from any social media links like X or the Roblox group. Instead, you have to purchase specific Royael High toys at vendors such as Smyths, with each item coming with a one-time code for extra in-game items. As such, you can’t just use the same code as somebody else online, hence why codes are a rarity right now.

Therefore, the only way to get these coupons is to purchase a Royale High toy yourself. If the state of play changes and codes are added organically like in other Roblox experiences, we’ll endeavor to update this guide.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation here is that the code you’ve stumbled upon has already been used. Since Royale High codes only have one use in them, any you see online are destined to not work. You’ll need to purchase a toy yourself to get a code, or be resigned to not using them.

If you have done so but the code isn’t working, ensure you’re inputting it exactly as displayed on the packaging. Even the most harmless typo will cause the code to fail entirely, so double-check it’s formatted correctly.

