Souls Tycoon Codes (October 2024)

Want some Souls Tycoon codes? In this Roblox game from Luffy_OUII, you select an anime-inspired fighter and then load into lobbies where you fight other players and AI characters. To help you level up even faster, you can redeem the following codes for boosts!

All Souls Tycoon Codes

Souls Tycoon Codes (Working)

UPDATE2 : 15k coins, 15k gems, and two essence

: 15k coins, 15k gems, and two essence 15KVISITS : 10k coins, 10k gems, and two essence

: 10k coins, 10k gems, and two essence 400LIKES: 1k coins, 1k gems, and one essence

Souls Tycoon Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Souls Tycoon

Fortunately, it’s very easy to make use of codes in this game. However, make sure you’ve already selected your character first, or it’ll obscure the code box. Here’s what to do:

Load into Souls Tycoon via the Roblox game page. It may take a while on the first boot-up!

Once you’re in a lobby, press the cog icon in the bottom-left to bring up the Settings menu.

Scroll down and type a code from our list into the Code text box.

Press the green Go button and check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Souls Tycoon Codes?

The best place to get coupons is the Souls Tycoon Discord server. Once you’ve joined by using that link, there are two channels to keep an eye on: ‘announcements’ and ‘update-log’. Both of them occasionally host codes when there are new updates or the game hits visitor or like milestones. The Roblox game page also lists some codes, but not all of them.

As such, we’d primarily recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Souls Tycoon. We’ll do the busy work and manually search for codes, adding any new ones to our list or taking out expired ones. That way, you don’t need to worry about finding them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation here is that the code you’re trying to use has expired. This happens an awful lot in Roblox games, where codes have a very short shelf-life, but the devs don’t tell you in advance when it’ll expire. As such, you’ll want to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s seen on our list. Even a minor typo will result in the code throwing out an error message, so be careful. It may be easier to simply copy-paste them, to avoid typos entirely.

