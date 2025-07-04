All Star Tower Defense X Codes (July 2025) 

Updated July 4, 2025
Waiting for codes
We are so back. All Star Tower Defense is back with a new paint job, new animation, characters, and even All Star Tower Defense X codes to boot. You will finally be able to have all your bragging rights back and even gain more by unlocking new characters.
All All Star Tower Defense X Codes List
Active All Star Tower Defense X Codes
- There are currently no active All Star Tower Defense X codes.
Expired All Star Tower Defense X Codes
- There are currently no expired All Star Tower Defense X codes.
How to Redeem All Star Tower Defense X Codes
Once the game drops on the 4th of July, we will be the first to update with the latest All Star Tower Defense X codes and information regarding the code redemption system. If you are reading this, the game still hasn’t been released or there is no code redemption system.
Published: Jul 4, 2025 07:47 am