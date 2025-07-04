Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
All Star Tower Defense C Official Image
Image via Top Down Games
Category:
Codes

All Star Tower Defense X Codes (July 2025) 

You can gain Okarun's rizz with All Star Tower Defense X codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jul 4, 2025 07:47 am

Updated July 4, 2025

Waiting for codes

Recommended Videos

We are so back. All Star Tower Defense is back with a new paint job, new animation, characters, and even All Star Tower Defense X codes to boot. You will finally be able to have all your bragging rights back and even gain more by unlocking new characters.

All All Star Tower Defense X Codes List

Active All Star Tower Defense X Codes  

  • There are currently no active All Star Tower Defense X codes.

Expired All Star Tower Defense X Codes 

  • There are currently no expired All Star Tower Defense X codes.

Related: Ryuken Codes

How to Redeem All Star Tower Defense X Codes

All Star Tower Defense X Screenshot
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once the game drops on the 4th of July, we will be the first to update with the latest All Star Tower Defense X codes and information regarding the code redemption system. If you are reading this, the game still hasn’t been released or there is no code redemption system.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.