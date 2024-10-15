One Punch Fighters X Codes [UPD 1.1] (October 2024)

Want some One Punch Fighters X codes? This Roblox experience inspired by One Punch Man tasks you with becoming your own super-powered behemoth, gradually upgrading skills and tackling enemies and fellow heroes in the sandbox world. Fortunately, there are even codes to redeem for freebies too!

All One Punch Fighters X Codes

One Punch Fighters X Codes (Working)

UP4DT41.1 : Halloween Key, Luck Boost x2, Strength Boost x1, Coins Boost x1, Diamonds Boost x1, Experience Boost x1 (New)

: Halloween Key, Luck Boost x2, Strength Boost x1, Coins Boost x1, Diamonds Boost x1, Experience Boost x1 RE4LEAS3: Coins Boost x3 and Strength Boost x3

One Punch Fighters X Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in One Punch Fighters X

Luckily, the redemption process in One Punch Fighters X is incredibly straightforward. It even works the same on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into One Punch Fighters X from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the yellow Storefront icon to open the store.

Click the purple ABX button to get to the Codes section.

Type a code from our list into the text box and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More One Punch Fighters X Codes?

You’ll find codes on the One Punch Fighters X Discord server. Once you’ve joined via that link, there’s no need to verify your account with Bloxlink. Instead, head over to the ‘game-news’ channel. Here, you’ll find the latest codes that drop alongside updates or hitting milestones.

Other than that, we’d recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play One Punch Fighters X. We’ll keep an eye out for codes and add any new ones to our list, ensuring you never miss out.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is very common in Roblox experiences, where codes last for a short amount of time before the devs take them out of rotation. The only workaround is to redeem each one the instant you spot it on our list.

Failing that, ensure you’re typing the code in exactly as displayed on our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive and adhere to specific formatting quirks you have to obey. It’s easiest to copy and paste codes instead of typing them out, avoiding typos altogether.

