X-Samkok Tier List (October 2024)

Choosing the right lineup of heroes is essential as the stages get tougher and the enemies increase in power. X-Samkok has over 30 characters to choose from, including heavy damage-dealing tanks andsupport roles, but which are best to add to your team? Use our X-Samkok tier list below to help you choose your next lineup.

X-Samkok Characters Tier List

We’ve sorted all the characters in X-Samkok into tiers from the strongest S Tier to the weakest C Tier. Luckily even some of the weakest characters are still useful to fill any potential gaps in the lineup. Of course, if you get the chance, you should always choose the characters who can deal the most damage and take the biggest hits. With that in mind, let’s get into the best and worst characters in X-Samkok.

Tier Characters S Cao Cao, Sima Yi, Guo Jia, Zhuge Liang, Zhao Yun, Guan Yun, Zhang He, Zhang Liao, Xiao Qiao, Zuo Ci, Jiang Wei, Yuan Shao, Yu Ji. A Zhou Yu, Sun Ce, Lu Bu, Gongsun Zan, Guan Yu, Dian Wei, Lady Zhen, Liu Bei, Ma Chao, Huang Yueying. B Sun Quan, Lu Xun, Huang Gai, Da Qiao, Diao Chan, Hua Tuo. C Taishi Chi, Zhang Fei, Dong Zhuo, Xiahou Dun, Cao Ren.

Best Characters in X-Samkok

The top characters we would recommend in X-Samkok are Sima Yi, Zhuge Liang, and Zhao Yun. These three would be best suited to the frontline as they have superb stats:

Sima Yi – 300K ATK, 2.2M HP, 55K DEF

– 300K ATK, 2.2M HP, 55K DEF Zhao Yun – 300K ATK, 1.9M HP, 58K DEF

– 300K ATK, 1.9M HP, 58K DEF Zhuge Liang – 270K ATK, 2.2M HP, 58K DEF

Both Sima Yi and Zhao Yun are big damage dealers, while Zhuge Liang is the strongest support healer to unlock. While Sima Yi deals poison damage, Zhao strikes the enemy with burst attacks. Zhuge boosts the attacks while also maintaining mass healing for the entire team.

That's all you need to know about X-Samkok and the best characters to unlock and use!

