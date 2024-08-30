Tales of Terrarum Tier List (August 2024)

ToT does offer a bunch of free rolls you can use to get all the characters in the game. However, focusing on the wrong ones can set you back in progression, which is especially bad if you’re F2P. So, to help you out, here we ranked all adventurers from best to worst. Scroll down for our definitive Tales of Terrarum tier list.

Recommended Videos

Tales of Terrarum Adventurer Tier List

Image Source: Electronic Soul & TierMaker via Twinfinite Image Source: Electronic Soul & TierMaker via Twinfinite Image Source: Electronic Soul & TierMaker via Twinfinite

S+ Tier Tales of Terrarum Adventurers

Bev — Bev is among the strongest supports in ToT. She can heal and buff alies’s DMG and even cleanse stuns. Plus, her buffs passive buffs become stronger on low HP allies, which works extremely well with Takiki, Ansha, and the like.

— Bev is among the strongest supports in ToT. She can heal and buff alies’s DMG and even cleanse stuns. Plus, her buffs passive buffs become stronger on low HP allies, which works extremely well with Takiki, Ansha, and the like. Amelia — Amelia is arguably the strongest support in the game. She can buff and resurrect allies and debuff enemies very reliably, making her a must for high-level PvP.

— Amelia is arguably the strongest support in the game. She can buff and resurrect allies and debuff enemies very reliably, making her a must for high-level PvP. Chloe — Chloe is among the best P. DPSs in the game. Plus, she gets CC immunity during her ult, and she can apply various CCs herself, making her fairly OP for both PvE and PvP.

— Chloe is among the best P. DPSs in the game. Plus, she gets CC immunity during her ult, and she can apply various CCs herself, making her fairly OP for both PvE and PvP. Takiki — Takiki is a specialist in executing enemy damage dealers (her damage is literally insane). Also, she gets CC immunity, bonus DMG, and lifesteal from her various effects, making her an even bigger menace. She might very well be the strongest adventurer in Tales of Terrarum right now.

— Takiki is a specialist in executing enemy damage dealers (her damage is literally insane). Also, she gets CC immunity, bonus DMG, and lifesteal from her various effects, making her an even bigger menace. She might very well be the strongest adventurer in Tales of Terrarum right now. Bell — Bell’s ultimate gives him lifesteal, P. DMG, CRIT, and a bunch of other bonuses. Plus, he drains and reduces enemy energy regen, which is extremely important for PvP later on.

— Bell’s ultimate gives him lifesteal, P. DMG, CRIT, and a bunch of other bonuses. Plus, he drains and reduces enemy energy regen, which is extremely important for PvP later on. Victoria — Victoria is one of the strongest P. DPSs in the game right now. Her ultimate deals massive damage and increases her stats for 10 seconds. The best part is that if she executes an enemy, she gets to cast it again. The CC in her kit is just icing on the cake.

— Victoria is one of the strongest P. DPSs in the game right now. Her ultimate deals massive damage and increases her stats for 10 seconds. The best part is that if she executes an enemy, she gets to cast it again. The CC in her kit is just icing on the cake. Merilyn — Marilyn is certainly the strongest tank in Tales of Terrarum. She can taunt enemies and give herself increased DEF throughout the fight. Most importantly, she can save allies from death and heal and shield them as she does it. She is simply a must if you want to be competitive.

S Tier Tales of Terrarum Adventurers

Vivian — Vivian is one of the best debuffers in Tales of Terrarum. She can reduce the enemy’s energy regen and silence them. Plus, she can revive herself once per battle while silencing all enemy characters, making her even more viable.

— Vivian is one of the best debuffers in Tales of Terrarum. She can reduce the enemy’s energy regen and silence them. Plus, she can revive herself once per battle while silencing all enemy characters, making her even more viable. Angel — Angel is by far the best pure healer in ToT. However, her damage is nonexistent, and she can’t carry you alone. So, don’t prioritize upgrading her until later in the game.

— Angel is by far the best pure healer in ToT. However, her damage is nonexistent, and she can’t carry you alone. So, don’t prioritize upgrading her until later in the game. Fernandes — Fernandes is a healer that can also deal solid damage over time. However, he doesn’t excel at either of those things, making him a suboptimal choice on meta teams.

— Fernandes is a healer that can also deal solid damage over time. However, he doesn’t excel at either of those things, making him a suboptimal choice on meta teams. Kay — Kay is a P. DPS that excels in dealing with single enemies. What he lacks, though, is self-sufficiency, making him a relatively poor choice for the early game. Still, he is pretty solid later on.

— Kay is a P. DPS that excels in dealing with single enemies. What he lacks, though, is self-sufficiency, making him a relatively poor choice for the early game. Still, he is pretty solid later on. Agnus — Agnus is a mage tank that specializes in dealing damage and reflecting enemy attacks. However, he lacks self-sustain and Merilyn’s extra utility.

— Agnus is a mage tank that specializes in dealing damage and reflecting enemy attacks. However, he lacks self-sustain and Merilyn’s extra utility. Cecilia — Cecilia specializes in dealing damage to the entire enemy squad and applying burn. Plus, she will buff your other mages, making her especially useful on mage-heavy teams.

— Cecilia specializes in dealing damage to the entire enemy squad and applying burn. Plus, she will buff your other mages, making her especially useful on mage-heavy teams. Vera — Vera is one of the strongest epic supports. She increases the damage of her allies, restores HP and energy, and even grants them CC immunity. She is simply amazing, considering her rarity.

— Vera is one of the strongest epic supports. She increases the damage of her allies, restores HP and energy, and even grants them CC immunity. She is simply amazing, considering her rarity. Ansha — Ansha becomes stupidly OP when you level her up. Her passives give lifesteal and increased stats the lower her HP gets. So, as long as you can provide her with shields, she will carry you.

A Tier Tales of Terrarum Adventurers

Morris — Morris is a mage healer who can cleanse debuffs and heal/shield your team. Use him until you get another meta healer, such as Angel.

— Morris is a mage healer who can cleanse debuffs and heal/shield your team. Use him until you get another meta healer, such as Angel. Duncan — Duncan is a support shooter that regenerates energy and increases the ATK of your other characters. He can provide more value to your team than a bottom-tier damage dealer.

— Duncan is a support shooter that regenerates energy and increases the ATK of your other characters. He can provide more value to your team than a bottom-tier damage dealer. Yuli — Yuli is a solid DPS who can also stun enemies. Plus, she can give herself buffs, increasing DMG and granting Immunity Control. She is just really useful against enemies with CC.

— Yuli is a solid DPS who can also stun enemies. Plus, she can give herself buffs, increasing DMG and granting Immunity Control. She is just really useful against enemies with CC. Viretti — Viretti is a DPS who can clear buffs off of enemies and reduce their M. DEF. She isn’t as meta as mythic adventurers, but she is pretty viable early on.

— Viretti is a DPS who can clear buffs off of enemies and reduce their M. DEF. She isn’t as meta as mythic adventurers, but she is pretty viable early on. Tormund — Tormund is half tank-half DPS. His ultimate is really OP, and can one-shot enemies if all hits land on a single target. However, more often than not, the damage will be spread to everyone, balancing him out.

— Tormund is half tank-half DPS. His ultimate is really OP, and can one-shot enemies if all hits land on a single target. However, more often than not, the damage will be spread to everyone, balancing him out. Denisa — Denisa is a melee DPS that can go through enemy defense and shields with her ultimate, making her especially useful for dealing with tanks such as Merilyn in PvP.

B Tier Tales of Terrarum Adventurers

Jeno — Jeno is a support/DPS that can confuse enemies, forcing them to attack each other. However, with so many top characters being able to cleanse/ignore that, he isn’t that viable against meta comps.

— Jeno is a support/DPS that can confuse enemies, forcing them to attack each other. However, with so many top characters being able to cleanse/ignore that, he isn’t that viable against meta comps. Melody — Melody is pretty good at assassinating low HP enemies. Plus, each time she executes an enemy, she regenerates her HP and gets bonuses to her stats. However, other characters rely on getting the last hits, too, making her somewhat redundant.

— Melody is pretty good at assassinating low HP enemies. Plus, each time she executes an enemy, she regenerates her HP and gets bonuses to her stats. However, other characters rely on getting the last hits, too, making her somewhat redundant. Skobian — Skobian is a P. DPS that can shred enemy DEF. However, he doesn’t provide enough damage or utility to be a viable pick.

— Skobian is a P. DPS that can shred enemy DEF. However, he doesn’t provide enough damage or utility to be a viable pick. Paul — Paul can summon wolves that inherit his stats and deal solid damage. However, besides the confusion he can inflict with his ultimate, he doesn’t offer any additional utility.

— Paul can summon wolves that inherit his stats and deal solid damage. However, besides the confusion he can inflict with his ultimate, he doesn’t offer any additional utility. Carol — Carol’s anti-heal and DoT can prove invaluable against life-stealing enemies. However, most meta comps will have ways of cleansing it.

C Tier Tales of Terrarum Adventurers

Aiden — Aiden can taunt enemies, which is very useful for any frontliner. He is one of the very few elite adventurers that are worth using.

— Aiden can taunt enemies, which is very useful for any frontliner. He is one of the very few elite adventurers that are worth using. Taylor — Taylor has extremely good CC skills in his kit. However, his elite-tier stats cripple him a lot.

D Tier Tales of Terrarum Adventurers

Robin — Robin provides raw DPS, and that is it. I don’t recommend using him unless you have absolutely nothing else.

— Robin provides raw DPS, and that is it. I don’t recommend using him unless you have absolutely nothing else. Snow — Snow deals solid magic damage and can also debuff enemies. However, he doesn’t provide enough utility to be viable.

That wraps up our Tales of Terrarum adventurer tier list. We’re currently analyzing craftsmen and will add them soon as well. After that, we will look to test the pets and other end-game content. To get all that info as soon as it drops, make sure to bookmark this post and revisit it in the future.

Also, if you need tier lists for other mobile games, including Ludus Merge Arena, Dragon Age Pals Adventure, and Squad Busters, visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite to find them.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy