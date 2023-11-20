All Anime Spirits Codes (November 2023)

I’m a simple man: if I see a Roblox game inspired by One Piece, I play it, and Anime Spirits is the latest to scratch that itch. It’s been fun and surprisingly relaxing to run around fighting bandits and bosses, completing quests, then sailing the vast sea.

However, I never leave shore without first checking for Anime Spirits codes!

All Available Codes in Anime Spirits

This time around, Anime Spirits is offering a nice variety of free gifts. As of Nov. 20, 2023, you can still redeem the following codes:

1KLIKES : Use this code for x150 Gems

: Use this code for x150 Gems DOUBLEEXP : Awards a Double XP buff for 15 minutes

: Awards a Double XP buff for 15 minutes FIXES : Redeem this code for x2 Race Spins and x2 Perk Spins

: Redeem this code for x2 Race Spins and x2 Perk Spins RELEASE : Awards x3 Race Spins and x3 Perk Spins

: Awards x3 Race Spins and x3 Perk Spins RESETSTATS : You can reset your stats with this code

: You can reset your stats with this code TAKLAMAN: Awards x5 Perk Spins

Normally, we’d recommend using every code as soon as possible, and that’s still true, but some of the codes above should be used wisely. For example, the code ‘DOUBLEEXP’ should only be used when you’re ready to grind some experience considering it automatically uses it.

Every Expired Code in Anime Spirits

With Anime Spirits being relatively young on Roblox, it’s no surprise that none of the codes have expired. However, we sense that may change very soon for codes like ‘1KLIKES’ and ‘RELEASE.’

No codes have expired yet.

How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Now for the fun part. You don’t have to search far and wide to redeem your free rewards in Anime Spirits. Once you’ve launched Roblox and joined the game, here’s what you do:

In the bottom-left corner, just above your health, select MENU. Among the icons that appeared, choose Codes. Use one of the working codes from our list, being mindful of case-sensitivity.

Afterwards, double-check that you’ve typed in the Anime Spirits codes correctly, tap ‘Redeem’ and the goodies are yours! You can find more free gifts using the links down below to other code guides. We suggest A Piece if you can’t get enough One Piece!