Tales of Terrarums Codes – Release (August 2024)

If you’ve just downloaded the brand-new gacha game from Electronic Soul, you’ll definitely want Tales of Terrarums codes. Fortunately, there are plenty of coupons to herald the game’s recent launch – including a few that never expire. Let’s get into it!

All Tales of Terrarums Codes

Tales of Terrarums Codes (Working)

FB4000 : Promotion Gems x100, Normal Select Castle Chest, one-hour Adventurer Exp Box

: Promotion Gems x100, Normal Select Castle Chest, one-hour Adventurer Exp Box FB3000 : 15m Adventurer Exp Box x2 and Elite Character Shards x2

: 15m Adventurer Exp Box x2 and Elite Character Shards x2 FB2000 : Normal Treasure Map x3, 15m Resource Box, Normal Select Castle Chest

: Normal Treasure Map x3, 15m Resource Box, Normal Select Castle Chest NEW2024 : Prisms x100

: Prisms x100 WELCOME: Prisms x50, Bronze Key

Tales of Terrarums Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Electronic Soul via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Tales of Terrarums

Load into Tales of Terrarums from your mobile device.

Play through the tutorial until you see the Ep 1 – New in Town screen.

Tap your character’s icon at the top-left of the screen and then the Code button that appears at the bottom.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Confirm button.

Then check your mailbox to see what you’ve unlocked. Note that you only unlock the ability to open your mail after completing the Ep 2 – Hourglass objective.

How Do You Get More Tales of Terrarums Codes?

The easiest place to find more codes is the Tales of Terrarums Facebook page. The devs tend to share extra codes in accordance with hitting like milestones, sharing them on this page. If you’ve got notifications switched on for it, you’ll never miss a freebie.

On top of that, you can check out the official website, but it doesn’t seem to contain any exclusive codes yet. You’ll also want to bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play, as we’ll update our list each time a new coupon drops.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely pitfall is that you haven’t progressed far enough into Tales of Terrarums’ story to unlock the mailbox feature. Until you’ve got that, you can’t formally open the rewards gained through codes, even if you can input them.

Other than that, keep an eye on the usual pitfalls: pasting codes in directly from our list to ensure you aren’t making any typos, and double-checking that the code in question hasn’t expired yet.

