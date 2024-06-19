Best Cape IDs for The Strongest Battlegrounds & How to Make Custom Ones

Yes, you need the VIP, but there are few things cooler in TSB than wearing a cool cape and bodying your opponents. Since there are so many, we shortlisted all the best ones we could find. Here is our ultimate list of the coolest cape IDs for The Strongest Battlegrounds, including steps on how you can make your own custom capes.

Recommended Videos

Best The Strongest Battlegrounds Cape IDs

11104447804 : Round fluffy cat

: Round fluffy cat 915326045 : Sans from Undertale

: Sans from Undertale 13813958646 : Drake

: Drake 12716278332 : Amogus

: Amogus 8676568112 : Jerma

: Jerma 14488881439 : Skibidi toilet face

: Skibidi toilet face 17063317774 : HxH Phantom Troupe logo

: HxH Phantom Troupe logo 4780611260 : Akatsuki Cape

: Akatsuki Cape 10511856020 : Luffy

: Luffy 9701677009 : Straw Hat Pirates Jolly Roger

: Straw Hat Pirates Jolly Roger 17496559074 : Nezuko

: Nezuko 10905306330 : Green flames

: Green flames 15255299425 : Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon

: Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon 8916038518 : Tomioka Giyu cloak

: Tomioka Giyu cloak 16971762302 : Green Serpent

: Green Serpent 13152077242 : Demon Skull

: Demon Skull 7768678457 : Naruto Sage Mode Cape

: Naruto Sage Mode Cape 10051811758 : Nerd Emoji

: Nerd Emoji 15134379147: Nerd Emoji V2

How to Find More Cape IDs for The Strongest Battlegrounds

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

IDs you use to generate capes in The Strongest Battlegrounds are IDs of images that are available as assets on the Roblox store. You can browse them on the Roblox Creator Hub Store. Once you’ve found an image you like, copy the asset ID from the URL and use it in-game.

For example (asset ID is bolded): “https://create.roblox.com/store/asset/14488881439/skibidy-toilet-face?pageNumber=3&pagePosition=5″

How to Make Custom Cape IDs for The Strongest Battlegrounds

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

If you want to make a completely custom cape, then you’ll need to upload a decal to the Creator Hub, which will then automatically be converted to an image. To do that, follow the instructions below:

Go to the Roblox Creator Hub. Log in with your account. Open your Dashboard. Switch to the Development Items tab. Select the Decals category. Click on Upload Asset. Select the file you wish to upload and fill out its name and description. Press Upload at the bottom. Wait for the decal and image generation to complete. Select the Images category. Hover your mouse over the image and then click on the three dots to show more options. Click on Copy Asset ID. Paste the ID into The Strongest Battlegrounds to get your custom cape.

Well, that does it for our list of the best cape IDs and how to make custom ones in The Strongest Battlegrounds. For more helpful Roblox guides just like this one, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite.

Also, if you enjoy PvP experiences like this one, I recommend you check out Jujutsu Shenanigans as well. As its name suggests, it’s JJK-themed, and the combat there is equally intense. Plus, the characters are much more balanced.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy