Squad Busters Characters List (April 2024)

Searching for a Squad Busters tier list? This is the newest game from Supercell, best known for Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. It’s a return to the classic village-building mechanics that made Clash such a hit, with arena battles and a huge roster of characters from the publisher’s other games to add to your repertoire. For tips on who to choose, our tier list has you covered.

Recommended Videos

All Squad Busters Characters Tier List

Since Squad Busters has only soft-launched in a select few regions (not including the United States or the United Kingdom), our tier list is currently based on our estimations based on pre-release information and the gameplay we’ve seen so far. As soon as the game is properly released, we’ll update our ranking accordingly.

Until then, here is a full list of all characters available in Squad Busters:

Archer Queen

Barbarian

Barbarian King

Battle Healer

Bea

Bo

Chicken

Colt

Dynamkike

El Primo

Goblin

Greg

Heavy

Hog Rider

Mavis

Max

Medic

Mortis

Nita

Pam

Penny

Royale King

Shelly

Tank

Trader

Witch

Wizard

Image Source: Supercell

Who Are the Best Characters in Squad Busters?

At this point, it’s simply too early to say which Squad Busters characters are best. Based on early discussions on the game’s subreddit, it seems like El Primo, Medic, and Archer Queen are the best characters to spend your resources on. Those three all scale highly as you evolve them from baby forms into proper warriors, and are quite efficient cost-wise to get them up the levels.

As a rule of thumb, we’d always recommend incorporating Archer Queen into your Squad Busters team. While she isn’t the best character in the game by any metric, you can get her for free by linking your Supercell account to the game when starting off. As such, it’s an easy way to get a decent character without grinding.

That’s all we’ve got so far for our Squad Busters tier list! As the game evolves and a clear meta emerges, we’ll be sure to update our guide with the latest rankings. Until then, check out our Blue Lock PWC tier list and the latest Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more