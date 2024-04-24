A group of characters in Squad Busters.
Image Source: Supercell
Category:
Guides

Squad Busters Characters List (April 2024)

Squad Busters is finally here!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 09:41 am

Searching for a Squad Busters tier list? This is the newest game from Supercell, best known for Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. It’s a return to the classic village-building mechanics that made Clash such a hit, with arena battles and a huge roster of characters from the publisher’s other games to add to your repertoire. For tips on who to choose, our tier list has you covered.

Recommended Videos

All Squad Busters Characters Tier List

Since Squad Busters has only soft-launched in a select few regions (not including the United States or the United Kingdom), our tier list is currently based on our estimations based on pre-release information and the gameplay we’ve seen so far. As soon as the game is properly released, we’ll update our ranking accordingly.

Until then, here is a full list of all characters available in Squad Busters:

  • Archer Queen
  • Barbarian
  • Barbarian King
  • Battle Healer
  • Bea
  • Bo
  • Chicken
  • Colt
  • Dynamkike
  • El Primo
  • Goblin
  • Greg
  • Heavy
  • Hog Rider
  • Mavis
  • Max
  • Medic
  • Mortis
  • Nita
  • Pam
  • Penny
  • Royale King
  • Shelly
  • Tank
  • Trader
  • Witch
  • Wizard
A battle in progress in Squad Busters.
Image Source: Supercell

Who Are the Best Characters in Squad Busters?

At this point, it’s simply too early to say which Squad Busters characters are best. Based on early discussions on the game’s subreddit, it seems like El Primo, Medic, and Archer Queen are the best characters to spend your resources on. Those three all scale highly as you evolve them from baby forms into proper warriors, and are quite efficient cost-wise to get them up the levels.

A timid analysis on the best ways to spend gold early on
byu/RunisXD inSquadBusters

As a rule of thumb, we’d always recommend incorporating Archer Queen into your Squad Busters team. While she isn’t the best character in the game by any metric, you can get her for free by linking your Supercell account to the game when starting off. As such, it’s an easy way to get a decent character without grinding.

That’s all we’ve got so far for our Squad Busters tier list! As the game evolves and a clear meta emerges, we’ll be sure to update our guide with the latest rankings. Until then, check out our Blue Lock PWC tier list and the latest Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best PS5 Couch Co-Op & Local Multiplayer Games (2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Best PS5 Couch Co-Op & Local Multiplayer Games (2024)
Andrew McMahon and others Andrew McMahon and others Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (April 2024)
A Puzzle Piece in Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (April 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 24, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 24) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 24) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best PS5 Couch Co-Op & Local Multiplayer Games (2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Best PS5 Couch Co-Op & Local Multiplayer Games (2024)
Andrew McMahon and others Andrew McMahon and others Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (April 2024)
A Puzzle Piece in Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (April 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 24, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 24) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 24) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others Apr 24, 2024
Author
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.