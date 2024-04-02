Astra: Knights of Veda Tier List (April 2024)

If you’ve read all the reviews or tried rolling the gacha yourself, you know that the rates in this game are absolute garbage. Each roll counts, and you don’t want to spend them on bottom-tier knights and weapons, now do you? So, to help you with that, here is the definitive Astra: Knights of Veda tier list.

All Astra: Knights of Veda Characters Tier List

First off, let’s take a look at the tier list of all characters in Astra: Knights of Veda. There are currently two rarities of them: 4 (purple) and 5-stars (golden). Now, their ranking is mainly influenced by how hard they are to get and how much you get in return for investing in them. You can see the tier list in the table below, and further down are explanations for each character’s ranking.

Knights Tier List

Tier Knights S Saeya, Sansar, Xanthia A Albert, Ardor, Arin, Capecchi, Edward, Eliyar, Lucian, Nayan B Andrei, Atterisee, Marthel, Rani, Sarka C Liam, Orlik, Yanko D Leon All Astra: Knights of Veda character tier list

Explanations for Each Knight

S Tier Saeya ( 5 ★) – A single copy of her can literally carry you through the game. She is self-sufficient, much like Nayan, but with much better numbers on her skills. Sansar ( 5 ★) – The best melee DPS in Astra: Knights of Veda. Insane crit on her attacks, plus, the Fate 6 bonus is just ridiculous. Also, she doesn’t have that much self-sustain, but if you can dodge, you won’t even need it. Xanthia ( 5 ★) – Her signature skill is simply OP. You can just switch to her, pop the Event Horizon, and switch back to anything you were using untill then. She is just overall solid, even if you want to use her as your main character.

A Tier Albert ( 5 ★) – Best full-tank knight in the game. This guy is ultra hard to kill, even if he has no self-heals. However, because of that, he isn’t really a character that can solo carry you. Ardor ( 4 ★) – A more DPS-oriented version of Yanko and probably the best 4 ★ in Astra: Knights of Veda. You can’t go wrong with this guy, and his damage will amaze you. Arin ( 5 ★) – I love how she works and she is by far the coolest-looking knight in the game. Still, Sansar out-damages her as a melee. Capecchi ( 4 ★) – Best DoT of all 4 ★ knights. He isn’t as great on 0 Fates, though, and you’ll need a bunch of dupes to really get him rolling. Edward ( 5 ★) – One of the best melee DPSs in the game. He lacks self-sustain, though, and having that would’ve easily made him S-tier. Eliyar ( 5 ★) – Her traps are extremely useful, and the DoT is nice to have. Still, standing in place and firing off her crossbow works only for a while, and you’ll need to reposition eventually, much more often against stronger bosses. Lucian ( 4 ★) – The only 4 ★ healer and the best one you’ll get early on. Plus, you can get him guaranteed from the first 10-pull on his banner. Overall, a good investment. Nayan ( 4 ★) – She is a self-healing tank that can solo most content. If you want to just dump everything into a single character and autofight through the early game, she is the way to go.

B Tier Andrei ( 4 ★) – A better version of Liam, but with fire instead of dark. He has a lot of AoE in his kit, and the stun he gets from the passive at Fate 4 is much more useful. Atterisee ( 5 ★) – I like Capecchi more than I like her. She has okay AoE and debuffs, but considering her rarity, you would expect more. Marthel ( 4 ★) – This guy is amazing against water enemies, but his best trait is also on Fate 4. If he was better out of the box, he would’ve ranked higher. Rani ( 4 ★) – She is good at peeling for herself, and she would rank easily in A tier if her best upgrades were easier to get. Sarka ( 5 ★) – She deals solid damage, but Sansar and other S-tiers are simply too much better than her. Probably the worst 5 ★ in Astra: Knights of Veda right now.

C Tier Liam ( 4 ★) – Pure dark DMG DPS character with absolutely zero utility in his kit. As far as damage-oriented knights go, he is pretty mid. Orlik ( 4 ★) – He is a better tank than Leon, for sure, but besides that, he doesn’t have much to offer. The airborne has in his kit only gets good at Fate 4. Yanko ( 4 ★) – His turrets and skills look fine on paper, but in reality, he is just an Ardor you ordered from Wish. Don’t bother with this guy unless he is the only DPS you have.

D Tier Leon ( 4 ★) – You get this guy for free for a reason. He is a tank, and he isn’t even that good at that.



All Astra: Knights of Veda Weapons Tier List

Weapons in Astra: Knights of Veda are spread into different categories, and each character can equip only one type of weapon. These don’t have any special attacks or anything, but extra stats and a specific passive. They are split into five rarities, and those are:

1★ – White

– White 2★ – Green

– Green 3★ – Blue

– Blue 4★ – Purple

– Purple 5★ – Golden

If a certain weapon is rare and therefore hard to get, yet it has a mediocre passive, it will be ranked lower. Also, I haven’t included explanations for each one, as all their passives are fairly simple. So, with all of the above in mind, here is the full Astra: Knights of Veda weapons tier list.

Weapons Tier List

Tier Weapons S++ A Freezing Prospect, Mysterious Eye, Planetary Tuner, Rapier of Darkness, The Great Sword of Hagen, Sword of the Red Moon S+ A Noble Will, Batar Solar Sword, Discipline of Conflagration, Symbol of Curse, True Mission S Celestial Globe of Magic, Godess’s Roar, Salvation of Apecatina, Staff With Iron Splint, The Beginning of Tragedy, The Conqueror’s Wings A Golden Lion’s Fist, Holy Sword of Unir, Kisomalos, Origin of the Storm, Roar of the Sacrifice B Bow of Fullness, Death Cry, Fantasy of Power, Large Bow, Sword of the Steed, The Protection of Grey, Tusk of The North Sea C Avelin’s Bow, Church of Blasphemy, Craftsman’s Sword, Heat Wave Bow, Hunter’s Bow, Toxic Carrier, Wolf’s Fate D Anuray’s Antler, Anvil of Condemnation, Boundary of Blue Waves, Bud of Grudge, Sasha’s Peace, Truth Behind Tears F(odder) All 1★ and 2★ weapons, 3★ and 4★ weapons that aren’t listed above All Astra: Knights of Veda weapons tier list

That does it for our Astra: Knights of Veda tier list. Hopefully, now you can invest your crystals and starstones into some proper knights and weapons. Also, if this guide was helpful and you want to see tier lists for other gachas, we have plenty more here on Twinfinite, including ones for Solo Leveling: Arise, AFK Journey, and Monster Never Cry.

