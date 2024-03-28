Category:
AFK Journey Tier List & Best Teams (March 2024)

Perfect squad and heroes for every game mode!
Considering the number of characters in the game, discerning which ones are best and how to combine them to make a good team can be difficult. But we’ve got you. Here is the ultimate AFK Journey heroes tier list, including a list of the best teams for each game mode.

AFK Journey Heroes Tier List

First off, let’s look at the tier list and see what the best characters are in AFK Journey. The top-tier ones should be your primary choices for the wish list on All Hero and Epic recruitments.

RankingHero Names
S+Reinier, Vala, Thoran, Odie, Smokey & Meerky
SCassadee, Eironn, Hewynn, Granny Dahnie, Cecia, Marilee, Korin
ABerial, Dionel, Rhys, Shakir, Bryon, Carolina, Igor, Scarlita, Kruger, Arden
BRowan, Temesia, Valen, Mirael, Lucius, Seth, Koko, Antandra, Damian, Silvina
CAtalanta, Fay, Satrana, Brutus, Lyca, Parisa, Niru, Viperian
DLumont, Walker, Kafra, Salazer, Chippy, Hammie

The ranking above took into account the character’s overall strength across all game modes. As in all other gacha games, you don’t want to spread yourself too thin and instead want to invest your resources into only a few characters that’ll carry you through all the content. For that purpose, use the S+ tier characters, and others should be secondary focuses.

Best Team Comps in AFK Journey

In AFK Journey, team comps work like this:

  • You want to utilize the 3+2 or the 4-hero faction bonus. No single faction in the game can give you a solid five man currently, even if you add in a couple of Celestial or Hypogean heroes in the mix. Plus, the 8/4% more stats aren’t worth the lost utility.
  • Next, you’ll want at least one tank in your party. Depending on the type of content, you might want to run even two (Arena most often).
  • Now, you’ll need two DPS characters, with some utility if possible. Sometimes, you can even run three in Dream Realm if you’ve got no other good characters.
  • You’ll also need a support. You can run two, especially in story mode or for battle drills.
  • Finally, you’ll want a debuffer or another support/tank. This largely depends on the game mode. A debuffer/tank is best for Arena/Dream Realm, while support is best for Story and Battle Drills.

With the above notes in mind, here are the three best team comps for every AFK Journey game mode:

StoryDream RealmBattle DrillsArena
Thoran, Cecia, Reinier, Hewynn, IgorThoran, Vala, Reinier, Marilee, RowanKruger, Granny Dahnie, Smokey & Meerky, Odie, ReinierThoran, Cecia, Vala, Reinier, Rowan
Odie, Granny Dahnie, Smokey & Meerky, Shakir, ScarlitaReinier, Korin, Marilee, Thoran, CassadeeMarilee, Rowan, Korin, Brutus, OdieScarlita, Odie, Thoran, Reinier, Koko
Korin, Vala, Thoran, Reinier, RowanOdie, Smokey & Meerky, Korin, Reinier, MarileeThoran, Reinier, Odie, Smokey & Meerky, KrugerThoran, Reinier, Eironn, Damian, Carolina

Note that you can switch up a lot of the above-mentioned characters, mainly in Dream Realm, when fighting different bosses. Also, Arena is highly situational on attack, so these are examples of comps for defense.

Well, with the above heroes tier list and best team comps info, you should be able to face anything and everything AFK Journey throws at you. Also, if you liked this guide, know that we have loads more here on Twinfinite, including tier lists for other gachas such as Idle Angels, Solo Leveling Arise, and even Monster Never Cry.

