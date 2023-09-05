Blade Ball Codes (September 2023)

Blade Ball isn’t your average everyday game of dodgeball—it’s extreme dodgeball with swords. By far one of the more unique experiences on Roblox, which pits you against other players and a ball that homes in on its target. While we understand you’ve studied the blade and have cat-like reflexes, we still recommend using Blade Ball codes for some easy, free rewards.

All Working Blade Ball Codes

To ensure you get as much time with Blade Ball as possible, we went ahead and tested out the latest codes for you. As of Sept. 5, 2023, these codes are still in working order:

10000LIKES : Redeems for 200 Coins

: Redeems for 200 Coins 5000LIKES: Redeems for 100 Coins

Coins are Blade Ball’s chosen in-game currency. You can exchange them for crates, which contain items like sword skins and explosion effects.

All Expired Blade Ball Codes

Sadly, none of these codes will ever see the light of day. They’re expired and no longer provide any rewards, no matter how many times you try to use them in Blade Ball.

ThxForSupport

1000LIKES

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Naturally, redeeming free rewards in Blade Ball means actually being in the game. Head over to Roblox and log into Blade Ball. It also wouldn’t hurt to use the in-game AFK button to ensure you don’t enter a match unprepared.

In the top-left corner, select EXTRA. In the following drop-down menu, choose CODES. Type in a working code, keeping in mind their case-sensitive, then select the checkmark.

