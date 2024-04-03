At the start of Astra Knights of Veda, you will be given a chance to obtain a 5-star unit from the beginner banner. However, if you are dissatisfied with the result, you can attempt to try again to get a better unit. In this Astra Knights of Veda reroll guide, we’ll explain how to do exactly that.

How to Reroll in Astra Knights of Veda

Image Source: Hybe IM via Twinfinite

Rerolling in Astra Knights of Veda is not easy. The developer seems to be actively discouraging players from rerolling, considering how troublesome and time-consuming the process can be.

Here are the steps you must follow:

Install Astra Knights of Veda on your mobile phone. Although the game is available on Steam, you cannot start another account if you log in using your Steam profile. Sign in to a new account. I recommend using email since you can easily create new Gmail accounts.

Unfortunately, you cannot play the game using a guest account. Play through the tutorial and create your character. Gather 40 Crystal of Fates to pull on the beginner banner. If you are still dissatisfied, log out and sign in with a new account. Repeat the process.

Besides the hassle of not being able to use a guest account, you must progress through a lengthy tutorial section to even access the summoning feature. In my experience, it took me around one hour to reach the castle and obtain my first ten pulls.

To make matters worse, you have to painstakingly gather the required Crystal of Fates to use on the Start of the Call of the Stars banner. Although the beginner banner is discounted, you still need 40 Crystals to hit the hard pity. Of course, if you somehow get lucky, you may be able to obtain a 5-star unit early.

Is it Worth Rerolling in Astra Knights of Veda?

Personally, I don’t recommend rerolling in Astra Knights of Veda, considering how tedious it is. Still, if you insist on going through this, there are three units that I recommend you get:

Saeya Shane – Prayer of Life : A self-sufficient melee Healer with a Water element. I got her on my account, and she is a beast.

: A self-sufficient melee Healer with a Water element. I got her on my account, and she is a beast. Sansar – White Molar : A melee DPS unit with amazing critical attacks. Her Light element is very useful early in the game.

: A melee DPS unit with amazing critical attacks. Her Light element is very useful early in the game. Sarka – Eyes of Truth: Another DPS character with an Electric element. He uses a large bow and can inflict immense damage with his arrows.

That’s everything you need to know on how to reroll in Astra Knights of Veda. For more interesting content, you can read our ranking on the best F2P-Friendly mobile Gacha games.

