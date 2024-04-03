Astra: Knights of Veda Coupon Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 3, 2024 We found codes!

We can all agree that the pull rates in this game are absolutely horrendous. However, it seems that Hybe isn’t cheap about everything in this game and that they’ll be giving out coupons. So, to spare you the time searching for them, here we’ve collected all Astra: Knights of Veda codes. Check them out below.

All Astra: Knights of Veda Codes List

KNIGHTSOFVEDA : Crystal of Fate x 2 (NEW)

: Crystal of Fate x 2 HOSHINARESHINKA: Special Grilled Meat x 1 (NEW)

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Astra: Knights of Veda

Follow these instructions to redeem coupon codes in Astra: Knights of Veda:

Open Astra: Knights of Veda on your device. Go to the Main menu. Switch to the Account tab on the left. Copy your Account Code (clicking the field is enough). Click on Enter a Coupon below, and you’ll be taken to the Astra: Knights of Veda coupon redemption page. Paste your Account Code and press Confirm. Select your server and input the coupon code into the designated text field. Click on Register Coupon to redeem it. Go to the in-game mailbox and claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If a code you tried isn’t working, make sure to double-check your spelling. You can avoid those completely by copying and pasting the codes instead. Moreover, if you’re on PC it’s much quicker if you do it that way.

How to Find Fairy Astra: Knights of Veda Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, your first stop should be the official Astra: Knights of Veda Facebook page. You can just use the search function to then find any coupons. Also, the community over on the Discord server could have more.

