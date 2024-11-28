Gensokyo Battlegrounds Codes [MOBILE] ([dynamic_date format)

Are you a fan of the Touhou Project franchise? Then this Roblox game is a great chance to fight inside its universe. If you want some free money to raid the shop and get upgrades, you’ll need all the latest and working Gensokyo Battlegrounds codes. Keep reading to find out how to redeem them.

All Gensokyo Battlegrounds Codes

Gensokyo Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

MOBILESUPPORTISFAKE : 250 dollars

: 250 dollars POORONREIMUSTATUS : 250 dollars

: 250 dollars GAMERELEASEYIPEE: 250 dollars

Gensokyo Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How To Redeem Codes In Gensokyo Battlegrounds

Luckily, redeeming codes in this fighting game is quite easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Launch Gensokyo Battlegrounds in Roblox.

Click on the Shop icon in the top left corner of the screen.

Go to the “Codes” tab to find the textbox.

Copy and paste the code you would like to use.

Hit “Redeem” and enjoy your free rewards.

How To Get More Gensokyo Battlegrounds Codes

The best way to make sure you won’t miss out on any codes as soon as they are released is to join the developers’ Discord server. By going to the announcements channel you will find all the latest codes.

But, of course, another great way to make sure you won’t miss out on any code is by bookmarking this page and checking back often. We will do all the work for you!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Sometimes, the codes may not work due to typos, unnecessary spaces, and case-sensitive errors. Make sure that you are copying and pasting them as they are, without any modifications. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing.

