Strinova Codes [Release] (November 2024)

Playing a game for free is always great but what if you can get some rewards and unlocks on top of it? Then it’s even better. That’s why are here with all the latest and working Strinova codes. Keep reading to find out how to redeem them in-game and what kind of rewards you can obtain.

All Strinova Codes

Strinova Codes (Working)

At the moment, there are no active codes for Strinova.

Strinova Codes (Expired)

STRINOVA1122: 5-wins exp bonus card

How To Redeem Codes In Strinova

Redeeming codes in the game is fairly simple. Just follow these simple steps:

Complete the first two tutorials.

Access the main menu and click the settings (gear) icon in the top right.

From the menu, select “Codes”.

In the Redeem Code textbox, copy and paste the code you want to use.

Click Redeem and enjoy your rewards!

How To Get More Codes For Strinova

Since codes in the game are on a first-come, first-served basis, it is important to be able to access them as quickly as possible. To do that, you might want to access the developers’ Discord server, along with following their X account. That’s where they will be sharing codes, so keep an eye on them.

Naturally, bookmarking this page is also a great way to keep track of codes!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

As mentioned, the main issue with codes for Strinova is that they are limited in use. Once they are released they can only be redeemed by a limited number of users. So, most likely, if the code is not working, then it has been already used.

But also, always make sure that you are copying and pasting the codes as they are from this page, so you will avoid any problems with typos.

