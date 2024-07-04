Destruction Simulator Codes – Are There Any? (July 2024)

After the latest Destruction Simulator codes? While this isn’t the newest game on the Roblox platform, it remains one of the consistently most popular. The aim of the game is to destroy blocky versions of household items, ranging from a Nintendo Switch to a medieval castle. In this guide, we’ll list all the codes you can redeem.

All Destruction Simulator Codes

Destruction Simulator Codes (Working)

No active codes.

Destruction Simulator Codes (Expired)

diamond : Free diamond

: Free diamond ranks : +5 levels and double XP for 48 hours

: +5 levels and double XP for 48 hours pumpkintime : +5 levels and double XP for 48 hours

: +5 levels and double XP for 48 hours saletime : Double XP for 48 hours

: Double XP for 48 hours freelevels : +5 levels

: +5 levels epicvolcano : +5 levels

: +5 levels update1hype : Double XP for 24 hours

: Double XP for 24 hours updatealmostready : +3 levels

: +3 levels leveluphype: +5 levels

How to Redeem Codes in Destruction Simulator

Follow these instructions to make use of coupons in Destruction Simulator:

Load into Destruction Simulator via the Roblox game page.

From the lobby, tap the Twitter bird icon to bring up the codes menu.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Submit.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Destruction Simulator Codes?

While there aren’t any coupons for Destruction Simulator just yet, you’ll want to check the Silky Games X page for future ones. This is where all of the historical codes have landed – usually alongside big updates and expansions. However, it’s been well over a year since the most recent code, so don’t hold your breath.

Therefore, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you dive into the game. That way, you can quickly see whether new codes have finally landed, or if the drought is set to continue.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Simply put, the reason you’ll get an error code in the game is because all coupons out there are currently expired. Anywhere that says there are active coupons is sadly inaccurate. Therefore, it’s simply a case of playing the game naturally, and not relying on codes.

